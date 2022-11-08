Boris Johnson’s $250m national flagship plan scrapped

A A 250 million plan to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia has been scrapped as part of a public spending cut.

The national flagship plan was sunk by the Rishi Sunaks administration as Whitehall braced for cuts in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s November 17 autumn statement.

The plan was championed by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister but has been criticized by MPs at a time when there are other priorities for defense spending.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Monday he was prioritizing the purchase of the Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROSS) over the flagship.

In the face of the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine and (Vladimir) Putin’s reckless disregard for international agreements to maintain world order, it is right that we prioritize the provision of capabilities that protect our national infrastructure, he said.

An image of the Harland & Wolffs design for the National Flagship / Harland and Wolf

This meant that he had also ordered the end of the national lighthouse competition with immediate effect to propose the first MROSS ship in his place.

The ship was due to be built in the UK and take to the water in 2024 or 2025, and would have circumnavigated the globe as a floating embassy.

But The Daily Telegraph, which campaigned for a Britannia replacement, reported that the two private consortia bidding for the job were told on Monday morning the project was being scrapped.

The Commons Defense Committee warned in 2021 that there was no evidence of any benefit to the Royal Navy from acquiring the national flagship and that the initial outlay of around 250 million, combined with the 20-30 million in operating costs per year and the provision of a crew, would put additional pressure on the superior service.

One of the competition finalists was Harland & Wolff. Its managing director, John Wood, said the decision was disappointing, but added that he understood the reasons behind it.

We are proud that the design produced by our team was one of two finalists in a prestigious programme, which would have been a global showcase of the best of British shipbuilding and engineering and a testament to the skills that exist within of Harland & Wolff and our partners, he says.

The National Flagship program would have contained state-of-the-art design and technology to showcase the UK’s shipbuilding heritage, as well as the exceptional innovation we have in this country that is currently incorporated into current and future vessels.

We are certain that if the national flagship had gone ahead, the vessel would have returned many multiples of its construction cost to the UK economy over several decades, acting as an international display of creativity and engineering talent. that the UK has to offer.

The advances planned for the program were not limited to the ship itself. We expected to use the National Flagship as a launch pad for green shipbuilding, demonstrating how the industry can significantly reduce its environmental footprint.

Obviously, the decision to suspend the process is disappointing, but we understand the reasons for this, given the current macroeconomic environment and the current situation in Ukraine.

We recognize that the government, and the Ministry of Defense in particular, must prioritize their budgets and focus on the most urgent and strategically vital programs that ensure the defense and security of the kingdom.