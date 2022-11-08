Donald Trump will run for president in 2024; Will Bitcoin benefit?





Donald Trump wants another dance with the US presidency. Last month, he gave the strongest hint of his intentions yet. Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto could take center stage in the event that one of the most controversial US presidents in recent memory is re-elected.

“In order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious again, I probably have to do it again,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa. Americans are voting in the November 8 midterm elections. They choose new members of Congress to lead them until 2024.

Some polls predict a Republican victory. An announcement of Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 presidency will then be revealed. This is according to mainstream media citing the former president’s close aides and would be announced on November 14.

Trump remains hugely popular within the Republican Party, insiders say. The ramifications of a potential offer from Donald Trump may not yet be clear.

Trump served as America’s 45th president between 2017 and 2021. It’s been an eventful tenure. The real estate billionaire broke almost every convention of the American presidency. He used Twitter to communicate political positions.

Barack Obama left office with the Iran nuclear deal as one of his masterful diplomatic stunts and a peacemaking effort for his otherwise war-weary tenure. Trump was not eager to inherit the deal, renewing sanctions on Tehran with a nod from Tel Aviv.

Trump canceled crucial climate agreements such as the 2015 Paris Accord. He directly confronted those he disagreed with. The former president’s unusual way of doing things has been criticized by many.

Except perhaps by those in the cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets. During his reign, the Bitcoin market seemed to thrive. The price of BTC has increased by more than 2,600% during Trump’s four years in office. It went from around $1,100 to under $30,000, entering the mainstream.

Better markets under Trump?

Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets hit record highs during this period, partly boosted by stimulus spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the value of the S&P 500 soared 20% days after Trump’s unexpected victory in November 2016.

Stock markets continued to climb thereafter. In defiance of “all pre-election fears about a Trump presidency [which were realized] he [was] erratic and fostered autarky,” according to Bryn Lim of the University of Melbourne’s Department of Business and Economics.

While Trump was unpredictable, the market found a way to profit in a sensitive environment, Lim said. This is the result of the second reading of market efficiency, applied by capital, he added.

“The first interpretation says that if markets are efficient, market prices accurately reflect all available information. The second says that if markets are efficient, investors cannot make abnormal profits by trading on available information,” he explained in an old blog post.

Trump’s Complicated Relationship With Bitcoin

Trump did not care about these perceptions. All those millions of people with 401(k)s and pensions are doing much better than they ever have before with increases of 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100% and even more, has- he boasted in a speech to Congress in 2020, Reuters reported.

He was referring to the impact that rising stock prices during his presidency had on pension and retirement funds. But comparing the impact of policy on the broader financial market and, in particular, the crypto ecosystem is a very subtle exercise, experts say.

“Given his track record for implementing cash-based palliatives, the crypto ecosystem may have a better chance of targeted long-term growth under the former president,” said Ben Sharon, CEO of the platform. Illumishare gold-backed cryptography, at BeInCrypto.

Yet Trump has a complicated relationship with crypto. While he tended to affect the markets, he never claimed to like Bitcoin. I’m not a fan of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which aren’t money, and are very volatile and wind-based in value, he tweeted in 2019.

“Unregulated crypto assets can facilitate illegal behavior, including drug trafficking and other illegal activities,” Trump added. The tweet has since been deleted, along with Trump’s account, which was suspended in January 2021. Later that year, he called BTC “very dangerous.”

In the election campaign

More recently, Trump has appeared in political debates, helping famed doctor Mehmet Oz in his campaign by campaigning alongside him. Oz, like Donald Trump, pushes a campaign narrative on which American supremacy is central.

He is in competition with John Fetterman for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Oz had to resort to ad-hominem attacks, a trick straight out of Trump’s playbook. It can indicate a lot of things, including that the former president still feels eccentric.

In this sense, a victory for Trump in 2024 could mark the return of an unpredictable separatist policy, which seemed to have a positive impact on Bitcoin and traditional financial markets during its first era. There is no straight answer as to why the markets behaved this way.

“Given the first interpretation, were markets inefficient if at one point they feared a Trump presidency but soon after embraced it?” Bryn Lim, the University of Melbourne expert, asked.

“Maybe yes, maybe no, depending on whether you think ‘precisely’ requires investors’ beliefs to be consistent. What the Trump presidency has made clear is that the second interpretation of market efficiency is almost certainly true.

Trump wins, Bitcoin wins

Presidents “seldom have had much sway over stock prices, given the limitations of office,” Lim said. But, “for better or worse, Donald Trump is no ordinary president.” Indeed, Bitcoin has seen impressive growth during the Trump presidency.

However, it was during the tenure of his successor, President Joe Bidens, that BTC hit its all-time high of over $69,000 in November 2021.

Ben Sharon, the CEO of Illumishare, told BeInCrypto that there is speculation that some voters will favor “crypto-savvy politicians, regardless of their partisan affiliations.”

“As investors realize the potential for a Trump comeback, digital asset prices may reflect this news over the medium term, forcing some of the flagship cryptocurrencies to close this year slightly more positively than previously expected,” he said. he declares.

“If these projections materialize, Bitcoin could end the year above $30,000 and Ethereum above $2,000,” Sharon predicted.

Crypto Politics: Democrats vs. Republicans

Beyond the political divide, Bitcoin has won admirers from both Democrats and Republicans. Representatives such as Ritchie Torres and Jim Himes from the Democratic camp have spoken frequently about crypto.

“Crypto is the future,” Rep. Torres said in an opinion piece in March. “This could enable the poor to make payments and remittances without long delays and high fees. It could allow artists and musicians to earn a living. It could challenge the concentrated power of Big Tech and Wall Street,” he added.

The same party hails crypto-skeptics like Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren criticized Bitcoin’s volatility “made worse by its sensitivity to the whims of a handful of influencers.

She was speaking in reference to a move by Fidelity that allowed retirees to invest some of their money in crypto. Democrats are generally seen as opposed to Bitcoin. This indicates the direction that crypto politics could go under Democrats, one of polarization.

Crypto-friendly Republicans?

In comparison, Republicans are considered crypto-friendly. In April, Representatives Patrick McHenry and Bill Huizenga criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for overstepping its mandate.

“We are particularly concerned that the proposed rules could be interpreted to extend the jurisdiction of the SEC beyond its existing statutory authority to regulate market participants in the digital asset ecosystem, including in DeFi, they wrote. in an open letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

On November 8, the Americans will choose 435 houses of representatives and only 35 senators out of a total of 100 seats available.

Democrats currently hold a slim majority of 8 seats in the House of Representatives. The Senate, on the other hand, is divided by party. The Democrats hold a narrow majority. Polls predict the Republicans will win.

Source: Reuters

As inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.2%, President Joe Biden’s ratings plummeted. About 55% of Americans disapprove of the president, according to a Reuters poll. It looks like Biden will lose the House of Representatives under the weight of mounting economic pressures.

