Prabowos shoots in 2024, says President Jokowi in praise of his former rival





President Joko Widodo has all but endorsed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to be Indonesia’s next president in 2024. At a Perindo party anniversary celebration the couple attended in Jakarta on Monday, Jokowi gave a tongue-in-cheek assessment of the future of Indonesian politics after his second and final term ends in two years. I won two presidential elections. Apologies, Pack Prabowo. It looks like Prabowos’ turn after that, Jokowi said with his signature chuckle, much to the amusement of the crowd and the former general’s military salute.



Jokowi defeated Prabowo in two successive presidential elections in 2014 and 2019. While the latter campaign was particularly hard fought, Jokowi and Prabowo quickly made amends as they sought to bring together a country divided by the election. In fact, Jokowi appointed Prabowo as his defense minister in 2019, in line with the latter’s military expertise. Jokowi was quick to praise Prabowo over the past week. On November 2, in another strongly implied endorsement of Prabowo, Jokowi said, We often exchange ideas about the future of Indonesia. Not just often, but actually too often with the Minister of Defense. Prabowo, who chairs Gerindra, apparently an opposition party to the government, hinted but did not explicitly say he would run for president again in 2024. If he does, he is likely to face serious challenges from younger but seasoned politicians in Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Anies, whose five-year term as head of the capital ended in October, received the endorsement of the NasDem party, which is part of the ruling coalition, to run for president.

