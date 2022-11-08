Imran Khan – Pakistan Supreme Court Orders Police to File First Information Report on Imran Khan Attack Within 24 Hours





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the inspector general of Punjab province to register a case regarding the shooting attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours, a directive hailed by the party. former Prime Minister as a “first step towards justice”.

On Sunday, Khan said an FIR had not been registered over the botched ‘assassination attempt’ on his life, as authorities refuse to press charges unless he removes the name of a senior army general. army of complaint.

Khan, who was shot in the right leg on Thursday, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery. The 70-year-old former prime minister has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Punjab Police Chief Faisal Shahkar to register an FIR of the shooting attack on Khan within 24 hours, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the supreme court would take suo motu opinion if the FIR was not registered, the report added.

He also asked Shahkar, who joined the hearing from the SC’s Lahore Registry via video link, why the FIR was not being recorded.

“Tell us when the FIR will be registered,” he said, adding that there should be a concrete reason for not registering the FIR.

“In working within the law, the court is with you,” the CJP said, directing the IG to ask officials to investigate the matter.

The CJP assured the Provincial Police Chief that no one would interfere with his work until he was assigned to the IG.

“IG sahib, you are doing your job. If someone interferes, the court will interfere in their work,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry called the Supreme Court’s guidelines for filing a first information report on the attack on Imran a “first step towards justice”.

Shahkar, who decided to resign from the government of Punjab and refused to work with the current political configuration in the province led by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, informed the court that “we have spoken to the Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the registration of the FIR and he expressed some reservations”.

He further said that an FIR should also be registered on the complaint of the heirs of the man who was killed in the incident.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to kill him. ‘murder in the same way as the former governor of Punjab, Salman. Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist.

He also said that an FIR was not registered because some people were afraid of (certain names).

The standoff stems from Khan’s insistence on appointing the army officer to the FIR.

PTI

