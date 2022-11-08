Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules





BEIJING Police in northeast China said seven people were arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou on Tuesday. Although the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict zero-COVID policy quarantines, lockdowns and mandatory daily or near-daily testing. A press release from the Linyi City Police Department in Shandong said public security would take strong action against those who illegally violate citizens’ legal personal protection rights. Anti-pandemic measures have provoked backlash across the country, forming a rarely seen challenge to Communist Party authority. It was not immediately clear who was arrested after the clash. News of the arrests appeared on social media on Tuesday morning, but was scrubbed by the country’s censors before noon. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made zero-COVID a hallmark of his administration, which took a boost last month after securing a third five-year term in power and promoted loyalists to the highest positions. These include the former party leader of Shanghai, where a draconian lockdown over the summer led to food shortagesconfrontations with authorities and severe disruptions to global supply chains that have become dependent on Chinese manufacturing and shipping. While the rest of the world has mostly opened up, China has taken only very cautious minor steps, with its borders still largely closed and authorities under heavy pressure to enforce restrictions. China expressed its trade fell in October as global demand weakened and virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports fell 0.3% from a year earlier, down from September’s 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported on Monday. Imports fell 0.7%, compared to the 0.3% expansion of the previous months. Speculation about a possible easing of zero-COVID markets has rattled, but the government has kept its plans, including the possibility of importing foreign vaccines, a closely guarded secret. Last week, access to the industrial zone where a factory that makes Apple iPhones is located was suspended for a week following a spike in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of factory workers. Many have scaled fences and walked along highways to avoid being placed in quarantine centers where food, health and privacy standards have come under heavy criticism. Apple announced on Sunday that customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models, saying Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou, central China, is operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

