The new royal yacht scrapped, bringing the cost to taxpayers of Boris Johnson’s abandoned projects to more than 51 million

The new Royal Yacht to be replaced Brittanythe brainchild of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shelved its fourth project to have been scrapped at a total cost to the British taxpayer of over £51million.

Rishi Sunak has decided to cut the flagship, which would have been used to drive trade deals in post-Brexit Britain, as he embarks on his program to cut spending in the autumn statement.

The construction of the ship, whose launch is scheduled for the end of 2024, would have cost around 250 million.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs he was instead prioritizing the development of a new Navy surveillance vessel, adding: In the face of the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine and in Putin’s reckless disregard of international arrangements to maintain world order, it is right that we prioritize the provision of capabilities that protect our national infrastructure.

The government has already spent 2.5 million taxpayers’ money on the project, which will now be wasted. A large part of this sum was spent on the employment of a team of civil servants from the Ministry of Defence.

This is not the only project proposed by Mr Johnson which did not come to fruition.

Three more, the bridge linking Northern Ireland to Scotland, Boris Island Airport and Garden Bridge, were also abandoned after millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money was spent on them.

In total, the four failed projects cost the taxpayer 51.4 million.

Northern Ireland-Scotland Bridge: 900,000

The feasibility study for the Northern Ireland and Scotland bridge cost taxpayers nearly $1 million.

The report, commissioned by the former prime minister in 2021, ruled out the plan, due to its exorbitant price of 335 billion for a bridge and 209 billion for a tunnel.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy, who led the investigation, said the project would be impossible to justify and the benefits could not outweigh the costs.

Commissioning research into the feasibility of a fixed link between the two nations cost 896,681.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said the aim of the Union Connectivity Review was to look at all aspects of transport connectivity between British nations.

As part of this detailed review, we consulted top engineers and technical consultants and undertook extensive social and geographic research to complete an in-depth study.

Boris Island: 5 million

Mr Johnson floated the idea of ​​an island airport as an alternative to a third runway at Heathrow when he was mayor of London.

He reportedly saw a four-runway airport created in the Thames Estuary, nicknamed Boris Island.

The Airports Commission rejected the program in September 2014 due to concerns about spiraling costs, environmental impact and economic disruption.

At the time, Mr Johnson admitted around 5million of taxpayers’ money had been spent on the project. But he said the money was worth it.

It’s worth it when you consider the very great strides we’ve made in identifying transportation routes, development corridors that will be absolutely critical for this city anyway given the real estate pressures that we’ve been talking about , did he declare.

Garden bridge: 43 million

Another proposal during Mr Johnson’s time as Mayor of London was Garden Bridge, a planned pedestrian bridge and public garden over the River Thames, linking Temple to the South Bank.

It was led by the Garden Bridge Trust, with the government pledging $60 million for the bridges to cost half from Transport for London (TfL) and the other half from central government.

When Sadiq Khan took over from Mr Johnson in 2016, he asked MP Dame Margaret Hodge to conduct an independent review of the scheme, which concluded it should be scrapped. She noted the escalating construction costs and estimated that the final bill could exceed 200 million.

The project was abandoned in August 2017 due to a lack of private funding, issues securing land rights, and problems obtaining final planning permission.

Taxpayers had already spent $43 million on the bridge in three years.

TfL spent 24 million and the Department for Transport contributed 18.9 million. A further 11 million was raised by the private sector, bringing the total to 54 million for preparations alone.

The bill included $2.16 million in consulting fees, $2.3 million in legal fees and an additional $1.8 million in executive compensation.

Architect Thomas Heatherwick and his studio received a total of £2.7million including VAT for the design work on the bridge, while around £1.3million was spent on marine studies, including careful research of unexploded bombs in the river.

In addition, Arup, the engineering group received 12.7 million in fees, while Bouygues Travaux Publics and Cimolai SpA, which were engaged in a joint venture to build the bridge, received 21.4 million.