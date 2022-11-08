Big announcement: Donald Trump holds back his decision on the 2024 presidential race | donald trump





Confidants spent much of Monday reporting that former US President Donald Trump was about to announce his plans to become future president at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio.

Crowds shuffling around a corner of the local airport, run by a company named after the Wright brothers who invented the first airplane at their Dayton bike shop, were thrilled to be about to witness of history and their man on his way back to the White House.

An announcement wouldn’t have come as a big surprise to any of them, as Trump 2024 has been in the works for months now. But in the end it didn’t come at all.

Yet Trump has raised expectations one step further with the promise of something big next week from his home in Florida.

So as not to harm the very important, even critical, elections tomorrow, he told a crowd that had waited hours for this moment. I will be making a very big announcement on Tuesday November 15th at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida. We want nothing to diminish the importance of tomorrow.

Trump was apparently in Ohio campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, who polls show is struggling to stay ahead of Democratic rival Tim Ryan in a race that could decide Senate control . But the vast majority of the former presidents’ 100-minute speech was, as always, about himself.

As the crowd listened eagerly, Trump shared anecdotes about getting drenched in tropical rains in Florida, how long windshield wipers last and how he’s no longer allowed to call women beautiful before ask a group of them if their marriages are intact.

The former president also revealed he knows the difference between socialism and communism, saying that under President Joe Biden, the United States skipped the former and went straight to the latter.

This country has gone mad. There is only one choice to end this madness. If you support decline for all of America, then you absolutely must vote for the radical left lunatics, the radical left democrats. And if you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you have to vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all heard of, he said.

Trump took a break from railing against the series of civil and criminal investigations into his activities, allegedly stolen elections and immigrants to taunt another favorite target of the rally, journalists.

They are waiting for something! he exclaimed happily.

The crowd too.

All day, Trump’s aides and allies had whispered that he wanted to use the rally to announce another presidential run. It had the desired effect.

Trump set to announce?, the banner headline roared at the start of the CBS Evening News.

Attention has been drawn.

Some of Trump’s strategists thought that by announcing the day before the election, he might take credit for giving Republicans a boost if they won big. But he was also warned he risked taking the blame if Democrats did better than expected.

Former New York City Mayor and Trump confidant Rudi Giuliani said it would be a mistake to announce the day before the midterm elections because it would not help Republican candidates.

The announcement didn’t come, but it was clear Trump was laying the groundwork for now.

They say Trump was right about everything. And I don’t want to brag, but I was right about everything, he said.

The crowd accepted.

The former president displayed polling numbers on a screen that showed he had 71% support among Republicans, compared to just 10% for the man considered his most likely challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. . Just days ago, Trump belittled DeSantis as Ron DeSanctimonious while supporting him in his gubernatorial campaign.

This angered some Republicans, but Trump would appear to retain his grip on the party, a reality made clear when the former president invited Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a much more moderate Republican, to the stage and the crowd boo.

If the expected announcement finally arrives next week, Trump remains the likeliest winner of the Republican presidential primaries in 2024. If anyone dares run against him.

