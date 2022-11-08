FIR of attack on Imran Khan recorded





Imran Khan leading the Long March in Gujranwala on November 2, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Following Supreme Court orders, Punjab Police have finally filed the First Information Report (FIR) of a gun attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan during the long PTI march to Wazirabad city police station on Monday, breaking the deadlock that has continued for almost 5 days.

The Chief Justice had ordered Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Faisal Shahkar to register an FIR as per law and submit a report within 24 hours. Prime suspect Naveed, who was captured at the crime scene, has been named in the case, recorded on a variety of charges including terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

The FIR, No. 691/22, was registered on the complaint of SHO City Wazirabad Amir Shahzad, under Sections 302, 324, 440 and Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997. The FIR stated that the march reached the opposite side of the offices of Rescue-1122 around 4 p.m., an unknown person, who was later identified as Naveed, son of Bashir Mehar, opened fire with a pistol from the left side of the container.

As a result, a PTI activist identified as Moazzam, son of Nawaz from Bharoki Cheema, was shot and killed. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Hamza Altaf, Faisal Javed, Mian Azhar Hussain, Imran Yousaf, Rashid Mahmood, Muhammad Liaquat, Zahid Hussain, Umar Farooq, Areeb Hassan and some unknown persons were shot .

A PTI activist later identified as Hassan Ibtesam captured the accused and helped stop the attacker’s gunfire. Afterwards, the PTI Chairman left for Lahore after receiving first aid, while other injured people were transferred to Wazirabad Civil Hospital for treatment. The police recorded the report and collected evidence.

The Complainant further stated that the incident was of a sensitive and serious nature, which caused turmoil and terror among the people. Further investigations are ongoing. Previously, Zubair Niazi, a relative of PTI Chief Imran Khan and General Secretary of PTI Lahore Chapter filed a complaint with the concerned Railway Station Officer (SHO) to register an FIR against the Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and a senior officer named by Imran Khan as suspects in the failed assassination attempt.

The FIR was registered following a police complaint and the three senior officials were not named in the case. The suspect Naveed admitted to opening fire on the container, but he did not report it to anyone during the initial investigation. He remained firm that he acted alone and claimed that a few speeches by Imran Khan had hurt his religious feelings.

His cell phone would have had these clips. In addition, the speeches of some religious scholars were also recovered from his mobile phone. The suspect said he used to hear the speeches of religious scholars.

Investigators and the federal government are convinced that the assailant acted alone. However, the PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, said Naveed was just a pawn, who carried out the assassination plot, hatched by three powerful figures in the country.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) into the attempted assassination of former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in 24 hours.

Police said the SC order was complied with in registering the case on Monday. A five-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard a contempt motion filed by the Ministry of Interior against Imran Khan for violating its order of May 25, 2022.

The court strongly objected to the non-filing of an FIR by the Punjab Police regarding the attempted assassination of Imran Khan in Wazirabad during his long march to Islamabad. The court ordered Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Faisal Shahkar to file an FIR within 24 hours and submit a report to the court. The Chief Justice warned the IGP that if he did not file an FIR within the time limit, the court would exercise its original jurisdiction under Section 184(3) of the Constitution to take cognizance suo moto of the question.

Salman Akram Raja, Imran Khan’s lawyer, appeared in court and said that pursuant to the latest court order, he had met with the chairman of the PTI and drafted the court’s response; however, he informed the court that an assassination attempt had been made against his client.

He maintained that he drafted the response, but requested a delay in submitting it properly. Obviously, you may have good cause to request time and if we’re not satisfied, we won’t give you more time to submit a response, CJP told the attorney.

The Chief Justice asked the lawyer if an FIR had been filed on his client’s attempted assassination. Raja said he was unaware of the matter, adding that an attempt had been made, but he believes the FIR has not yet been registered.

It is very distressing, the Chief Justice noted, adding that even after some 90 hours had passed since the incident, an FIR had not been recorded. If there is no FIR, there will be no investigation; and when there is no investigation, no evidence can be gathered to reach a conclusion, the CJP noted.

Is anyone from the Punjab Police present in the courtroom, the Chief Justice asked. At this, IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar appeared via video link from the Supreme Court Lahore Register. I have heard that you have a remarkable stature internationally; therefore, you are bound to fulfill your professional obligation, the Chief Justice told IGP Punjab, ordering him to ensure the registration of an FIR within 24 hours.

For the moment, we do not take note suo moto on the subject and offer you the possibility of doing the necessary in 24h, the CJP directed the IGP. Each of us assures you that you will receive full support in the performance of your professional duties and abilities, so proceed in accordance with the law, the CJP continued.

The CJP ordered the provincial police chief to investigate the matter by handing over the task to his dedicated subordinates. We expect an investigation to be conducted on solid ground and with professional capabilities, the CJP noted.

The Chief Justice observed that no interference would be allowed during the investigation, which was to be led by the Punjab Police Chief. Whoever the complainant; what is lost; just enter the investigation according to the law, the Chief Justice told IGP Punjab, adding that they had seen his resignation.

We want to assure you that no one will be allowed to interfere with your work and if anyone does, we will also look into that, the CJP continued.

There is an attempt mage on the life of a national leader; therefore, you should take it seriously and investigate according to law, the CJP said. IGP Faisal Shahkar argued that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi prevented the police from filing the FIR in the present case, adding that the case has political angles; however, he said the police also had other options and powers to deal with it.

But the grievances of the provincial governments cannot outweigh the opinion of the police; therefore, go ahead and file and FIR and start the investigation, the CJP asked the IGP, adding that the reservations of the Chief Minister of Punjab could not hinder the registration of the FIR.

The provision of justice in the criminal justice system is our greatest responsibility, and we will support the police in this case, the CJP noted.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, Senator Azam Swati also came to the podium and asked if he could show the video of him and his wife to the Chief Justice.

Do not show your video to anyone, the CJP asked Senator Swati, adding that the court was very alarmed by his case. Everything that happened to you is very painful, the Chief Justice remarked.

The Chief Justice told Swati that the Supreme Court’s Human Rights (HR) Unit was handling his case and after conducting a thorough investigation and submitting a report, the court would definitely deal with the matter. in accordance with the law.

Mr. Swati, at the moment, we cannot do anything unless the HR cell comes to a conclusion and that is why we are going very carefully, the CJP told the senator.

You are a senator and very respectable, but you don’t know how many enemies you can have and who can do this, CJP told Swati, adding that it is very difficult to know the truth; therefore, we must obey the law.

Later, the court ordered Salman Akram Raja, Imran Khan’s lawyer, to submit his response within a week in the contempt case, filed by the Home Ministry, asking the opening of contempt proceedings against the president of the PTI for having violated his order, adopted on May 25. regarding the long march to Islamabad.

Separately, giving his reaction to the registration of an FIR, top PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had already made its views public. If the names of Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and an army official are part of the FIR, it is a legal FIR.

And if these names are not included in the FIR, it will only be a piece of paper for the PTI, and it will have no legal value, he added. We will not accept any distortion in names, he warned.

Fawad Chaudhry said I would like to ask Chief Justice of Pakistan that the only power that would never see fall is that of God. No one will ever remain Chief Justice, and no army general will remain in his seat for life. We always remember the legacy we left to future generations. The nation remembers you because of your deeds, he said in the second tweet.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi reacted strongly to IGP Punjab’s statement to the Supreme Court that Punjab CM Parvez Elahi had prevented them from registering an FIR in Imran Khan’s murderous attack case.

He re-tweeted the IGP Punjab statement with an explanatory comment that the FIR of the deadly attack on Imran Khan was prevented from being recorded against unknown persons. He said the police were prevented from filing an FIR against their view.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1007662-fir-of-attack-on-imran-registered The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos