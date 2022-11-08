Video of Imran Khan walking in hospital predates assassination attempt





Footage of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan walking inside a hospital has been viewed tens of thousands of times in posts that falsely claim they were filmed shortly after he was shot dead during of an assassination attempt, suggesting the attack was a hoax. However, the video actually shows Khan visiting a hospital in 2021, more than a year before the attack, when he was still prime minister.

The 11-second video shows Khan, dressed in a gown, talking to staff as he walks through a hospital.

“Imran Khan should get an Oscar and give acting lessons to Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan,” read an Urdu tweet sharing the images, referencing the popular Bollywood actors.

“The man took four bullets and look how he walks! Even though both of his legs are in casts, the truth cannot be hidden. Everything will come out and the lies will be short-lived.”

A voice narrating the video jokes that renowned actors including Shahrukh Khan and Tom Cruise are inferior entertainers to the former Pakistani Prime Minister.

Screenshot of fake post, taken November 8, 2022

Khan was shot in the legs at a rally on November 3 in a failed assassination attempt which he accused his successor Shehbaz Sharif of helping to plot, AFP reported.

The former cricketer star was ousted as prime minister in April and has since held rallies across Pakistan in a bid to drum up support for a snap election, claiming he was ousted from power in a conspiracy orchestrated by the United States.

Government officials blamed the attack on a sniper, but Khan insisted that two shooters were involved and that Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence officer were behind the plot. The government and the army have denied these accusations.

The video has been viewed over 64,000 times and has attracted thousands more views in similar posts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

But the clip was shared in a false context.

Visit of the old hospital

A reverse image search on Russian search engine Yandex revealed the clip was taken from a longer 44-second video posted to Twitter by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office on August 6, 2021.

“Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visited SKMCH&RC (@SKMCH), Peshawar and inaugurated the new Operating Room and Intensive Care Unit,” reads the tweet.

SKMCH&RC refers to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

Khan visited the hospital in Peshawar on August 6, 2021 to inaugurate a new intensive care unit and operating theatre, Pakistani news channel Dunya News reported.

Lahore Hospital Center also tweeted the video showing Khan’s visit.

It reads: “Chairman Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the newly built operating theaters at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Peshawar.

“In addition to the inauguration of these operating rooms, the third phase of construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Peshawar has also been completed. @ImranKhanPTI #SKMCH #ShaukatKhanumPeshawar.”

AFP also checked publications which incorrectly claimed that an old photo of Khan reclining shows him after the assassination attempt.

