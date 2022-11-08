Politics
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticizes net zero ‘opponents’ who want to ‘get the hell out of the UK countryside’ when they appear at COP27 | Climate News
During his first appearance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Boris Johnson slammed net zero ‘opponents’ who want to ‘get the hell out of the UK campaign’.
Speaking at a New York Times event on the first day of the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, the former prime minister said the fight against climate change had become a “collateral victim” of the war in Ukraine, which pushed “opponents to embrace caustic cynicism about net zero”.
In a swipe at other Tories – including his successor Liz Truss who had planned to lift England’s fracking ban – Mr Johnson said now was “not the time to ban the net zero campaign” despite the ongoing energy crisis.
Sunak to discuss migrant crossings with Macron at COP27 – Politics
Returning to the international arena, he also warned that countries “should not fall back into dependency or dependence on hydrocarbons” if they wish to keep global warming to 1.5°C, adding: “The solution is to moving forward with a green approach.”
Mr Johnson said nations must come together to ‘address this nonsense head on’.
“Now is not the time to give in to Putin’s energetic blackmail,” the former prime minister told the audience.
“Yes, of course we have to use hydrocarbons during the transition period and, yes, in the UK we can do more with our own national resources.
“However, now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies.”
Mr Johnson also appeared to reject calls to climatic repairs – sometimes called “loss and damage” payments – which is a policy widely believed to dominate the talks in Egypt.
“Looking ahead, to trigger private sector involvement, I much prefer to look at what we can do now to help countries move forward,” he said.
“I am here as an infantryman”
Describing himself as “the spirit of Glasgow’s COP26”, the former prime minister called on the legacy of last year’s climate summit organized in the UK to be “prosecuted” as a “joint global enterprise”.
“Glasgow was a great moment, I want to see that legacy, it’s crucial that the wheel be pushed back a bit to tackle climate change, clean green solutions to get to net zero, that’s what I’m here for do,” he said.
“We must end defeatism, end Putin’s energy blackmail, continue our campaign to end the world’s dependence on hydrocarbons and keep the 1.5C alive.”
Probed why he confirmed his presence at COP27 before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had, Mr Johnson replied: “I’m here as a Tory foot soldier and spear-carrier…I’m here in a purely supportive role and to remind people of the work we’ve done in Glasgow, which I find fantastic.”
Last week Mr Sunak reversed his decision to skip the COP27 climate, bowing to pressure from environmental activists and MPs.
“Glad PM is here”
After initially saying he would not participate due to “other urgent national commitments” in his country – including the preparation of the November 17 autumn declaration – Mr Sunak changed his position on Thursday, saying he there is “no long-term prosperity without action on climate change”. “.
Asked if he was worried when Mr Sunak’s position was not to attend the climate conference, Mr Johnson added: “Listen, the Prime Minister is here and I’m happy let him be here. He gave a great speech the other day and I think he’s on the right track.”
Mr Johnson added that he supported what the government was doing in the UK to help people facing mounting bills.
“In the short term, of course, you have to reduce the cost, the impact for those who feel it – and that’s why I support what the government is doing, what Rishi is doing, to help people through difficult times. tough times,” he said. .
“People are struggling”
But he reiterated his view that now is not the time for people to ‘become weak and wavering on net zero’
“People are struggling, people are hurting, they can feel the impact of soaring energy prices. The answer is not to renew our addition to hydrocarbons, it is to accelerate the adoption of solutions green,” Johnson said.
Ahead of the US midterm elections this week, Mr Johnson also noted that “it’s very important to the rest of the world that America stays with the climate change agenda”.
Meanwhile, citing examples of recent extreme weather around the world, the former Prime Minister suggested soaring temperatures in July in the UK may have influenced the ‘unexpected political unrest’ in Westminster which saw him to be ousted from number 10.
“Temperatures in London have reached an unprecedented and unbearable 40 degrees, perhaps even contributing who knows to the unexpected political unrest we saw in Westminster at this time,” he said.
World leaders are attending the latest UN climate talks in Egypt amid tensions over who will pay for the damage caused by global warming.
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among others at the event.
The climate summit will end on Friday, November 18.
