Australian sociologist Dr Salvatore Babones praises India’s PM

On Tuesday, Australian sociologist Dr. Salvatore Babones cornered India’s intellectual class and said they were probably losing their place in society. He also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Modi’s personality is an affront to India’s intellectual class. This brought them to a new climax of anger at the loss of their place in society.”

~ Teacher @SBabones on my show today:

Massive criticism emerged against Babones after he criticized India’s left-liberal ecosystem and called the so-called intellectual class “anti-India” during the India Today Conclave. “Reporter” Madhavan Narayanan took to Twitter to openly criticize the sociologist for his comments and said he was no one to comment on Indian democracy.

“Who is Salvatore Babones? Why is it important? Why should his opinion or point of view be more important than mine or yours? he tweeted on November 5, hours after Babones took part in the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Why should his opinion or point of view matter more than mine or yours?

Additionally, “journalist” Rajdeep Sardesai who interviewed the sociologist at the Conclave seemed upset by Babones’ views and tried to defend the anti-Indian brigade. He said asking questions to the government is considered an act of patriotism and criticizing the government does not mean criticizing the country.

“Babones’ argument about flawed democratic rankings deserves attention, but A) GOI is not equal to India b) many intellectuals also criticized UPA government,” Sardesai tweeted in sharing the full video of the interview on social media.

"Babones' argument about flawed democratic rankings deserves attention, but A) GOI is not equal to India b) many intellectuals also criticized UPA government," Sardesai tweeted in sharing the full video of the interview on social media.

However, Dr Salvatore Babones stuck to his comments on Tuesday and reiterated that India’s intellectual class in his public persona is anti-Indian. “I stand by what I said. India’s intellectual class in their public persona is anti-Indian. In their hearts, I’m sure, they are very proud patriots. But when they come out on the stage public to talk about India, they certainly don’t highlight India’s achievements,” he said.

“Most importantly, when they criticize India as well as they should, they are not doing it, as a class, fairly and objectively. Instead, I see tons of evidence of intellectuals selectively trying to present the worst possible picture of India in their international commentaries. It is a problem for all Indians, even for Indian intellectuals,” he said. added.

He also said that Indian “intellectuals” are making the western world which does not follow Indian politics closely believe that India is a fascist country. “..India is not a fascist nation but Indian intellectuals make the world believe it is. Indian policy is not closely followed by the western world. Why wouldn’t the world believe him,’ he said.

Dr Salvatore Babones also said that the world is not interested in knowing the negative narrative about India. “What they are more interested in seeing is the authoritative narrative from India. Indian militants who speak the language of the west should be honest. That’s their role,” he said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the leader was superior enough to bring left-liberals to a new climax of anger over losing their place in society. He also said that he would be happy to be linked to the most extraordinarily successful democracy in the world, namely India. “I am very happy to be a bhakt of the most extraordinarily successful democracy in the world,” he tweeted.

"I am very happy to be a bhakt of the most extraordinarily successful democracy in the world," he tweeted.

On Saturday, Dr Salvatore Babones took part in the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to claim that India is being misrepresented as a fascist state by the global media, which is affecting its image internationally. It has also cornered the left-liberal ecosystem in India, which generally continues to target the BJP-led government and brand them as anti-Indian.

He added that left-liberal intellectuals base their criticism on the aspect that will probably never change. Suppose the UPA government comes to power. Will he take down the Ram Mandir, will he get rid of the UAPA? So the basis on which the criticisms are made, that basis will probably remain in place. If they do, the same criticisms will apply to them, he noted.

India has problems. And activists, journalists and intellectuals absolutely have a role to play in exposing the problems. But the problem is that they allow the international scale to color the overall assessment of this system, he said. He reiterated that India is not a fascist country and is wrongly portrayed as a fascist state by the global media.