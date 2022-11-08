Politics
Australian sociologist Dr Salvatore Babones praises India’s PM
On Tuesday, Australian sociologist Dr. Salvatore Babones cornered India’s intellectual class and said they were probably losing their place in society. He also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Modi’s personality is an affront to India’s intellectual class. This brought them to a new climax of anger at the loss of their place in society.”
Modi’s personality is an affront to India’s intellectual class. This brought them to a new climax of anger at the loss of their place in society.
~ Teacher @SBabones on my show today: pic.twitter.com/ine4JvghPT
Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 7, 2022
Massive criticism emerged against Babones after he criticized India’s left-liberal ecosystem and called the so-called intellectual class “anti-India” during the India Today Conclave. “Reporter” Madhavan Narayanan took to Twitter to openly criticize the sociologist for his comments and said he was no one to comment on Indian democracy.
“Who is Salvatore Babones? Why is it important? Why should his opinion or point of view be more important than mine or yours? he tweeted on November 5, hours after Babones took part in the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Who is Salvatore Babones? Why is it important?
Why should his opinion or point of view matter more than mine or yours?
Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) November 5, 2022
Additionally, “journalist” Rajdeep Sardesai who interviewed the sociologist at the Conclave seemed upset by Babones’ views and tried to defend the anti-Indian brigade. He said asking questions to the government is considered an act of patriotism and criticizing the government does not mean criticizing the country.
“Babones’ argument about flawed democratic rankings deserves attention, but A) GOI is not equal to India b) many intellectuals also criticized UPA government,” Sardesai tweeted in sharing the full video of the interview on social media.
Indian intellectuals are anti-Indian.. says @sbabones . His argument about flawed democracy rankings deserves attention BUT a) GOI is not equal to India b) many intellectuals have also criticized the UPA government. Watch iview which has gone viral here: https://t.co/dnwpeXBX1H @IndiaToday
Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 7, 2022
However, Dr Salvatore Babones stuck to his comments on Tuesday and reiterated that India’s intellectual class in his public persona is anti-Indian. “I stand by what I said. India’s intellectual class in their public persona is anti-Indian. In their hearts, I’m sure, they are very proud patriots. But when they come out on the stage public to talk about India, they certainly don’t highlight India’s achievements,” he said.
“Most importantly, when they criticize India as well as they should, they are not doing it, as a class, fairly and objectively. Instead, I see tons of evidence of intellectuals selectively trying to present the worst possible picture of India in their international commentaries. It is a problem for all Indians, even for Indian intellectuals,” he said. added.
He also said that Indian “intellectuals” are making the western world which does not follow Indian politics closely believe that India is a fascist country. “..India is not a fascist nation but Indian intellectuals make the world believe it is. Indian policy is not closely followed by the western world. Why wouldn’t the world believe him,’ he said.
Dr Salvatore Babones also said that the world is not interested in knowing the negative narrative about India. “What they are more interested in seeing is the authoritative narrative from India. Indian militants who speak the language of the west should be honest. That’s their role,” he said.
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the leader was superior enough to bring left-liberals to a new climax of anger over losing their place in society. He also said that he would be happy to be linked to the most extraordinarily successful democracy in the world, namely India. “I am very happy to be a bhakt of the most extraordinarily successful democracy in the world,” he tweeted.
Can an American be a “bhakt”? I would really like to know!
More seriously: I am very happy to be a bhakt of the most extraordinarily successful democracy in the world. https://t.co/754mk3ARan
Salvatore Babones (@sbabones) November 7, 2022
On Saturday, Dr Salvatore Babones took part in the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to claim that India is being misrepresented as a fascist state by the global media, which is affecting its image internationally. It has also cornered the left-liberal ecosystem in India, which generally continues to target the BJP-led government and brand them as anti-Indian.
He added that left-liberal intellectuals base their criticism on the aspect that will probably never change. Suppose the UPA government comes to power. Will he take down the Ram Mandir, will he get rid of the UAPA? So the basis on which the criticisms are made, that basis will probably remain in place. If they do, the same criticisms will apply to them, he noted.
India has problems. And activists, journalists and intellectuals absolutely have a role to play in exposing the problems. But the problem is that they allow the international scale to color the overall assessment of this system, he said. He reiterated that India is not a fascist country and is wrongly portrayed as a fascist state by the global media.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/11/pm-modi-personality-is-an-affront-to-india-intellectual-class-australian-sociologist-dr-salvatore-babones/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms
- Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Great streaming, but still too expensive
- Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts
- Experts suggest harvesting bamboo to build earthquake-resistant homes in Manipur
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website via video conference
- Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katy Perry’s Sequin Dress
- Microsoft’s $68.7 billion play against Activision also aimed at deep EU antitrust probe TechCrunch
- England sets the manual on fire
- Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
- Call of Duty Gets ‘Full Premium Release’ In 2023, Rumored To Be Modern Warfare 2 Expansion