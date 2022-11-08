Donald Trump: I’m going to make a “very big announcement” on November 15





DAYTON: Donald Trump said on Monday he would make a “very big announcement” next week, with the former president set to enter the race for the White House in 2024. Trump, who has never accepted the truth about his lost re-election bid in 2020, has hinted for months that he is ready to re-enter the fray. “So as not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical election…I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he told a delirious crowd. Ohio on the eve of US polls that will determine control of Congress. The brief mention, at the end of a generally somber and rambling speech, came as President Joe Biden made a final appeal in an election in which Republicans are well positioned to gain at least partial control. government levers. Even if Republicans won only the House of Representatives, it would sabotage Biden’s legislative agenda for the final two years of his first term and could lead to weakening US support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia. “Our lives are going to be shaped by what happens,” Biden told a cheering crowd at a historically black college in Bowie, near Baltimore, Monday night. “We know in our bones that our democracy is in danger and we know this is your time to defend it.” “The power is in your hands,” he told Democrats. “So vote, get out the vote.” An influx of far-right Trump supporters in Congress would also accelerate the shift that has taken place in the Republican Party since the former real estate mogul stunned the world by beating Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016. Despite criminal investigations into taking top-secret White House documents and trying to nullify the 2020 election, Trump is now using midterms to cement his status as a de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee. Monday night’s announcement was the closest the Republican has come to confirming his intention to run, building on his message last week that he “very, very, very likely will again.” More than 40 million ballots had been cast in early voting, meaning the outcome was already looming before polls opened across the country on Tuesday. Biden tried to remain optimistic during his closing speech in Baltimore, but during a call with party allies earlier Monday, he admitted his dreams of keeping Congress, which Democrats currently control by a narrow margin , amounted to a “very high expectation”. Trump’s Republicans are “some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history,” he said. Biden’s speech laid out what he said was “a choice between two very different visions of America”, saying his administration had successfully pulled the world’s largest economy out of the Covid pandemic, with unemployment at 3.75% and manufacturing industries up. Republicans, he said, would revert to a “trickle down economy” that favors the wealthy. Polls show Republican messages emphasizing inflation, crime and illegal immigration for four decades have left voters angry. As the party controlling the White House and – albeit barely – Congress, the Democrats risk being punished. Back at the White House on Monday night, Biden told reporters he thought the Democrats would win the Senate – although he admitted “it’s going to be tough” to maintain control of the House. If Democrats can’t even hold the Senate, then Biden would find himself in a state of constant political warfare in Washington. There would also be immediate and hard questions about whether the president, who turns 80 this month, should seek a second term or make way for a younger party member. Biden’s entire agenda would be frozen. It would raise questions about everything from climate crisis policies, which the president will present at the COP27 conference in Egypt this week, to Ukraine, where Republicans are reluctant to maintain the current rate of US financial and military support. While insisting he supports Ukraine’s struggle, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN there can be no “blank cheque” – a nod to the Trump’s isolationist wing of his party and a signal likely to send shivers down Kyiv. Adding to the tensions – and a reminder of Moscow’s murky role in Trump-era US politics – Kremlin-linked oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin boasted that Russia was trying to sway the outcome.

