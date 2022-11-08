Pakistani police file report on Imran Khan shooting | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani police have filed a report into last week’s attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot in the leg during a protest march. But it was criticized as a mockery by his party.

Authorities in the eastern province of Punjab, where the shooting took place, filed what is called a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday following orders from the country’s Supreme Court.

The court questioned the senior Punjab police officer on Monday and issued a warning to register an FIR within 24 hours.

The police report was filed under anti-terrorism laws and named Naveed Ahmed as the alleged attacker. He was arrested at the scene of the November 3 attack.

Leaders of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party criticized the police report as a travesty of justice.

It’s a meaningless FIR. It’s not even worth the paper it’s written on, PTI official Asad Umar told Al Jazeera.

We do not accept it in its current form and we will pursue all avenues to seek justice, he added.

Ejaz Chaudhary, another senior party official who was with Khan on the container when the attack took place, said it was a good reflection of the situation in Pakistan where a former prime minister was struggling to register a police case.

The country’s most popular leader is attacked in broad daylight and yet he can’t register a case. He’s been asking for days, but the police were only giving lame excuses, Chaudhary told Al Jazeera.

Khan, 70, was leading his march to the capital, demanding elections, from the Punjabs city of Wazirabad with a large number of supporters when he was shot dead. He recovered in a Lahore hospital for three days before being discharged on Sunday.

One person was killed in the attack and 13 were injured.

On Friday, the former cricketer-turned-politician named Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior military official Major General Faisal Naseer as the main defendants behind the plot to kill him. ‘murder. He provided no evidence.

The police report does not mention the names of the three people accused by Khan.

Sharif has denied the allegations against him and asked the country’s highest court to form a commission to investigate the attack.

On Friday, the military called Khan’s accusations against its top official unfounded and irresponsible.

Former minister Shafqat Mahmood, another PTI leader, tweeted his condemnation of the police report and wrote that it was a complete misrepresentation of the law.

Failure to register the FIR as requested by the Complainant is a complete distortion of the law and is unacceptable. By this single act, our entire legal framework has been turned upside down. SC must take note of this travesty, he tweeted on Tuesday, referring to the Supreme Court.

The long march, which started on October 28 from Lahore, is due to resume on November 10.

Umar, the party’s general secretary, told Al Jazeera that while they had planned to resume the march on Tuesday, they had to change the dates due to the delay in registering the police report.

We were supposed to go ahead on Tuesday and even did [the] announcement. But due to FIR situation we had to change plan and now we start from [the] same place on Thursday, he said.

Khan was removed as prime minister following a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April.

Since then, he has been organizing public rallies and calling for early elections. The term of the current National Assembly ends in October 2023.

The coalition government has so far rejected his demands and said the elections will take place as scheduled.

