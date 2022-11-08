Supporters of Pakistan’s Imran Khan block roads in new protest





ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked roads near the capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protest an assassination attempt their leader at a recent anti-government rally.

The former cricketer star, who has been pushing for a general election since being ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April, was shot dead during the rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg injuries.

“People find it very difficult to go to work,” police chief Yawar Ali said. “Families have been stuck in traffic for hours. We even have reports that protesters have not let ambulances pass.”

Khan’s successor as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, rejected his demand for new polls and the standoff has stoked instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million.

Khan’s supporters began their protests on major roads around Islamabad on Monday evening. They blocked the highway to Islamabad International Airport and those linking the capital to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar.

Television footage showed Khan supporters burning tires as they set up protest camps on the roads.

The government has ordered all public and private schools closed for the day, according to an order seen by Reuters.

Khan, 70, on October 28 launched what is called a long protest march from Lahore to the capital.

He was waving at the crowd from a truck-mounted container in the city of Wazirabad, Punjab province, last Thursday when a man fired several shots at him.

Khan was among 10 people injured. A party worker was killed.

Police have arrested the suspected shooter.

Khan’s party announced Monday evening that the march would resume on Thursday at the spot where Khan was attacked, and that it would lead it virtually.

The political tension comes as Pakistan grapples with economic turmoil exacerbated by recent floods which the government says have caused economic losses worth $30 billion.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Robert Birsel

