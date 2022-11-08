LK Advani 95th birthday PM Modi BJP leaders visit faithful video of veteran pray for good health





Image source: ANI PM Narendra Modi wishes BJP veteran LK Advani who turned 95 today Strong points PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders welcomed LK Advani on his birthday

Advani, the longest-serving BJP president, turned 95 today

Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Advani’s residence in Delhi to greet him LK Advani 95th Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Tuesday to greet him on his birthday. Advani, the longest-serving BJP president, turned 95 on Tuesday. Other BJP leaders also hailed LK Advani, seen as the architect of the party’s rise as a major national force in the 1990s, on his birthday. Home Minister Amit Shah said that Advani, through his tireless efforts, strengthened the party organization across the country and also made invaluable contribution to the development of the country while serving in the government. Shah wished him good health and long life. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called Advani an inspiration. Another Union Minister, Rajnath Singh, said Advani had made a very significant contribution to the country, society and the party and was among the greatest personalities in the country. Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he was noted for his organizational skills. He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades. A shrewd strategist, Advani’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in 1990 in support of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on a site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram is seen as a historic turning point in national politics, marking the unstoppable rise of the party to Power. While Vajpayee, the popular face of the party who enjoyed acceptability beyond his support base, became prime minister, Advani was interior minister. He later became Deputy Prime Minister. READ ALSO |Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to deliver verdict on ‘Shivling’ cult today READ ALSO |Gujarat: Stone chipping at Coach Vande Bharat in which Asaduddin Owaisi was traveling to Surat latest news from india

