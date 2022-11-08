Boris Johnson: ‘I am the spirit of Glasgow’

Boris Johnson said nations could not ‘get weak and wavering on climate change targets and he said he ‘is the spirit of Glasgow’.

Speaking in Sharm el-Sheikh, the former prime minister said efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions had been affected by the war in Ukraine.

He said: “Some people have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project needs to be delayed and we need to reopen the coalfields and smash the countryside.”

Mr Johnson explained he was not one of them, saying: ‘Now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero and turn our backs on renewables.’

The ex-Prime Minister said he was at COP27 in a “purely supporting” role to “remind the world of what we did in Glasgow, which I think was fantastic”.

Mr Johnson also said he was happy that Rishi Sunak was attending COP27, adding he was “absolutely on the right track”.

In return, Mr Sunak said the presence of the current and former Prime Minister showed the UK’s commitment to tackling climate change.

Mr Sunak said: ‘It is great that the former Prime Minister is here’ and added: ‘It just demonstrates our leadership on this issue globally.’