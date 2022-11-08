Joe Biden’s career hangs in the balance – while Donald Trump is all smiles and signature clenched fists | American News





Donald Trump loves it.

He danced after making the announcement, all smiles and clenched fists.

He looks like a man coming back into the game. The rhetoric too.

On stage in Ohio, Mr Trump called Nancy Pelosi – Speaker of the House of Representatives – “animalistic”. Never mind common decency, or that her husband was recently attacked by an intruder with a hammer inside their home.

So inappropriate, so Trump and his loyal following swallowed it.

For them, bad habits are not a problem. They are just happy to find him.

A strong Trump base provides a platform for his comeback. The support structure can only be strengthened by the many people, endorsed by Trump, who are expected to gain power and authority in these midterm elections.

They claim the same baseless allegations of voter fraud (2020) as Mr. Trump himself – they would not have qualified for his endorsement otherwise. He’s the kingmaker who wants to be king again, and they owe him.

That makes a Trump candidacy difficult for the Republican Party as a whole. Consider rival candidates for the top of the ticket in 2024. Potential contenders like Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo would have a hard time engaging in a contest with a strident and well-supported Trump leadership campaign.

His overwhelming presence and support may well deter his rivals from running and lead to a truncated party contest that was no contest at all.

Mr. Trump’s return would also be a challenge for the wider Republican Party, many of whom were happy to tolerate him as he handed over power but do not relish his return.

There is a constituency within the party that was happy to hold its nose and squeeze its pearls when it wore them to government and yet grew weary with time. After seeing Trump’s back, they see a handbrake turning to chaos in the Republican ranks – it worries them and threatens party cohesion.

If a good night for the Republican Party gave a boost to Mr. Trump’s return, it would give a boost to Joe Biden. He said he was confident retaining the Senate, which would preserve his influence as president and strengthen the grounds for a bid for a second term, if that is what he wants.

Biden seen as a liability – but he succeeded

However, if he lost the Senate and House of Representatives, Mr. Biden would effectively be a lame president, crippled by the numbers against him and threatened with impeachment and investigation into issues such as withdrawal from Afghanistan, his COVID policies, his relationship to his son Hunter’s business, and more. The Republicans have made it known that they want to settle their accounts.

Mr. Biden is seen as something of a liability within the ranks of his own party. His popularity level sits at 40%, a historic low for a president at this stage of an election cycle.

And yet, Mr. Biden succeeded. With a slim majority, he was productive on politics, with results on climate change, health care and erasing student debt. Unfortunately, for him, he probably delivered too late for the population at large to feel the economic benefits and too late for the people who voted him on a promise of change and waited too long to see it happen.

If the Democrats are having a bad night, it will be said that a key campaign weakness has been around messaging. The democracy warning on the ballot may be hard to argue with, but it doesn’t align with voters’ priorities at a time when the economy is faltering. Surveys show that inflation, fuel costs, crime and immigration are higher on the list of concerns.

That would raise questions for Mr Biden about election strategy and, as such, fitness for a second presidential race.

However, that assumes a Democratic defeat and, as Mr. Biden has said himself, he believes Democrats will retain the Senate.

It’s a hope worth clinging to – his career depends on it.

