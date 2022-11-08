Swedish PM seeks to win Turkey’s support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in a bid to secure Turkey’s endorsement of his country’s NATO bid.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policy of military non-alignment and sought to join the military alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing Russian President Vladimir Putin would target them afterwards.

But Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, has been slow to approve its offers, accusing Sweden and, to a lesser extent, Finland of ignoring Ankara’s security concerns. Erdogan’s government is urging both countries to crack down on individuals it considers terrorists, including supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and those suspected of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016 in Turkey.

Turkey has also called for the arms embargo imposed following its 2019 foray into northern Syria to fight Kurdish militants to be lifted. Sweden said last month it would lift the embargo, a move seen as seeking Ankara’s approval.

Kristersson is due to meet with Erdogan at the Turkish presidential palace complex after an official welcoming ceremony.

Ahead of his visit, Kristersson wrote on Facebook on Monday that we will do much more in Sweden thanks to new legislation that offers whole new opportunities to end involvement in terrorist organizations.

Sweden would also support NATO’s counter-terrorism fund to support the alliances’ ability to fight terrorism, Kristersson wrote.

Sweden’s new centre-right government is taking a tougher line not only towards the PKK but also towards the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG and their political wing, the PYD. Turkey sees the YPG as the Syrian arm of the PKK

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm in an interview with Swedish Radio over the weekend said that there were close ties between the PKK and the YPG/PYG and that Sweden would therefore keep its distance from the Syrian groups so as not to damage relations with Turkey.

His comments were criticized by members of the previous Social Democrat government, including former justice minister Morgan Johansson, who called the new governments managing the NATO membership process worrying and acquiescent. .

Sweden’s Kurds were also critical. Kurdo Baksi, a Kurdish writer and commentator who has lived in Sweden for decades, called the comments disrespectful, given the sacrifices made by Syrian Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State group.

All 30 NATO member countries must officially ratify the accession protocol for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Only the Turkish and Hungarian parliaments have not yet done so.

Last week, NATO’s secretary general visited Turkey and urged the country to lift its reservations on Finland and Sweden, insisting that the Nordic neighbors had done enough to satisfy Turkey’s concerns. Ankara.

Turkish officials said the two countries would only join after Turkey’s demands, agreed in a joint memorandum, are met. The 10-article memorandum was unveiled ahead of a NATO summit in June after Turkey threatened for weeks to veto the candidacies of Sweden and Finland.

The two countries have taken a number of steps, but it is difficult to say that they have fulfilled their commitments at this stage, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday, quoting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials will soon hold a meeting in Sweden to review what has been done (and) what remains to be done, the minister said. He described Kristersson’s visit as essential for Sweden to take concrete steps to meet Turkey’s demands.

Karl Ritter in Stockholm and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed to this report.