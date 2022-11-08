He will quit politics if Imran Khan proves 4 gunshot wounds, Pakistani minister says days after attack





Pakistani Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan took Imran Khan’s claims with a pinch of salt. He said Khan had not been shot so many times and would quit politics forever if the PTI chief managed to file evidence of four shots.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Nov 08, 2022 12:29 IST

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (center). (Picture: Twitter)

By India Today Web Desk: Imran Khan was shot in the leg during his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, rally in Wazirabad on Thursday, November 3. As PTI supporters took to the streets and staged protests, its critics and a few others took the fact with a pinch of salt.

Imran Khan the next day addressed the public from Lahore Hospital.

In the latest development, Federal Home Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has challenged the PTI supremo and former Pakistani prime minister to prove he suffered four gunshot wounds, as claimed by Khan and his associates.

Rana said he was so sure Khan had not been shot so many times that he said he would quit politics forever if Khan managed to file evidence of four shots.

At the PTI-led rally, the suspect allegedly fired a volley of bullets from a pistol that killed one person at the scene. According to reports, several members of the PTI were injured.

There was a guy who was in front of the container who had this automatic pistol. He fired a burst. Everyone standing in the front row was hit, former information minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, who was behind Khan in the truck, told AFP news agency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assumed the post of prime minister after Khan’s dethronement in March 2022, also condemned the attack and said there was no room for violence in Pakistan.

IMRAN KHAN TO RESUME THE PTI RALLY ON NOVEMBER 10

The failed assassination attempt obviously did not deter the former Pakistani prime minister as he is determined to resume his party’s rally on Thursday, a week after the attack.

The march was launched on October 28 from Lahore with the aim of culminating in Islamabad on November 11.

Posted on:

November 8, 2022

