Abu Dhabi opens the ninth edition of the Peace Forum | Atalayar

The UAE is once again hosting the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, formerly known as the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies. This ninth edition of the meeting will begin on Tuesday, November 8 and will run for three days under the title “Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs and Opportunities for Partnership”, bringing together more than 30 pioneering international organizations in the promotion of peace and nearly 500 participants from 60 different countries, representing all continents.

“The role of the Peace Forum, […] which is generally hosted by Abu Dhabi and is one of the most important forums in the Islamic world, is serve as a space for the discussion of humanitarian issues and intellectual and religious conflicts in Muslim societies“, says the forum’s official website. “Hundreds of Islamic scholars and thinkers participate in the forum in order to establish a unified position to deal with unrest and acts of violence in the Islamic world.

PICTURE/FILE– Family photo of the participants of the Forum for the Promotion of Peace in Muslim Societies of previous editions

Religious leaders, politicians, civil servants, representatives of national and international organizations and peace activists from around the world will visit the United Arab Emirates to address the promotion of peace at one of the most critical times for the international community in recent decades. With several armed conflicts raging, more than 100 million refugees – according to the UNHCR – and growing food and energy insecurity threatening in particular the poorest regions of the world, forum participants face one of the more complex since the opening of the forum in 2014.

Strengthening coexistence between Muslim societies, reviving interreligious values, creating space to spread the message of peace and strengthening the role of the UAE in all these areas are the main objectives of the Peace Forum. This year, they should be worked around four central themes: the challenges of world peace in the face of an international order in crisis, the role of young people and women in the promotion of peace, the universality of peace in the face of the globalization of war, and the role of religious leaders in the peace process.

PICTURE/FILE – Secretary General and Founder of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, HE Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, during previous editions of the meeting

The forum was born in 2014, under the chairmanship of HE Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, and the patronage of former UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed as the “Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies”. Since then, the meeting has become a reference space in the Islamic world, where scholars strive to promote peace, tolerance and the correction of certain concepts.

Last year, in 2021, when the meeting officially changed its name to the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, the forum kicked off in Al Wasl Square at Expo 2020 Dubai.

PHOTO/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/TASS – The President of the United Arab Emirates and main sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Imam Hassan bin Ali International Peace Prize

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum has been – since 2015, just one year after its inception – a platform that works to enhance creativity in peace advocacy through the “Peacemakers Hackathon” initiative, as well as a space to recognize and “honor the creators and precursors of scientific works and initiatives for the promotion of a culture of peace and the consolidation of its value in Muslim societieswith the Imam Hassan bin Ali International Peace Prize, as explained on the official website.

PHOTO/REUTERS – Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize at the Peace Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

This year, the recipient of the Imam Hassan bin Ali Award is the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), for his work as a promoter of peace during his presidency of the G20. A particularly complicated year for the group due to the accession of Russia, which has put in danger – on more than one occasion – that the ministerial summits of the group held so far would end more or less normally.

“For President Jokowi, as well as for all the people of Indonesia, this is an extraordinary award that symbolizes confidence in the president as a leader who spreads the message and culture of peace in the world“, said Indonesian Minister of State Pratikno after the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, HE Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, visited Jakarta to ratify the presentation of the award to Jokowi at Merdeka Palace.

PICTURE/FILE – The Secretary General and Founder of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, HE Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, has been in Abu Dhabi for over a year

“The world is currently facing many kinds of crises: a war, a food crisis, an energy crisis. Not only are people unable to afford to buy, but the supplies themselves have changed. […]. So if we can do that, it means we can contribute to this world“, added Pratikno.