



Appearing in a San Diego-area district he won by double digits, Biden rallied support for Rep. Mike Levin with an address lasting over 40 minutes. The speech lasted so long because the president decided to engage seemingly all the mob troublemakers, even letting a group of Iranian-Americans slip that the United States would liberate Iran or that the Iranians would liberate them. -even an aside that was quickly taken up in the Middle East. .

The next day, Biden, still in the sunny district of Levins, proclaimed outright that he was going to shut down those factories across America and have wind and sun, drawing the ire of fellow Democrat Senator Joe. West Virginia Manchin. . Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing faith in President Biden, Manchin fumed, adding: It seems his positions change daily depending on the public and the politics of the day.

Bidens’ press secretary tried to clarify the president’s remarks and offer Manchin an olive branch, but then Biden traveled to New York on Sunday to campaign for Governor Kathy Hochul and told another rowdy group: No more drilling, I haven’t formed any new drilling.

Trump’s missteps, however, make Biden’s missteps look more like a bug bite than a beheading.

Former president demanded Jews get their act together, called on Republicans to somehow impeach Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, mocked Taiwan-born wife’s name of McConnell and, while the rest of his party is intensely focused on midterms, has used the last days of the campaign at all, but announces his presidential candidacy and gives a potential challenger a new nickname, Ron DeSanctimonious .

None of this comes as much of a surprise to Republican officials, who are now heading into eighth grade to avert their gaze from Trump’s policy of racial baiting and protection racketeering for fear of angering his constituents.

What’s different now is that after losing the House, Senate, and White House under Trump’s watch, they’re well positioned to reclaim both houses of Congress on Tuesday and could easily win the presidency next week. a recession-plagued 2024 election. The GOP’s fear, of course, stems from the realization that their midterm gains will come in part because Trump was out of power and his nomination could complicate a winnable race two years from now.

What every Republican leader knows, but few dare to say it out loud, is that 2022 would mark the third year in a row that Republicans not named or tainted by Trump would have a good election. For all the affection Trump enjoys from his base, there’s a reason his Democrats are most eager to make him the face of the GOP.

For his part, McConnell is excited about the possibility of a presidential bid by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, especially now that another of the leaders’ favorite Senate Republicans, Arkansas Tom Cotton, has signaled he won’t. would not show up.

McConnell isn’t the only one with a strong preference for a non-Trump candidate. I asked another GOP senator how many of today’s 50 Republican senators want their last president to be their flag bearer in 2024. This senator, who is not a Trump antagonist, set the ceiling at five.

But, as has been the case since Trump declared his candidacy in 2015, the question for Republicans remains whether they will take action to confront him. The latest NBC pre-midterm poll found just 30% of GOP voters said they were more Donald Trump supporters than Republican Party supporters, a new low.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis campaigns for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a rally, October 29, 2022, in Hauppauge, NY | Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo

Still, if the party doesn’t rally around an alternative, that 30% may still be a sufficient basis for Trump to win the nomination against a divided field, his path to the nomination six years ago. Most Republican strategists view DeSantis, the Florida governor who is up for re-election on Tuesday, as the strongest candidate against Trump, and the backlash many conservatives have had against Trumps DeSantictimonious has demonstrated the potential for governors. DeSantis is the only other top Republican who can give GOP primary voters what they crave most: a clenched fist.

And a strong midterm performance would stymie any impulse to gender thinking or reform that has propelled other movements out of power, whether it’s Bill Clinton’s 1992 Third Way politics or of George W. Bush’s compassionate conservatism in 2020.

Long before Trump publicly belittled him, DeSantis and his devotees were positioning themselves for 2024.

DeSantis used the midterms not only to oppose other candidates, but also to take advantage of out-of-state rallies to build his mailing list. The governor also plans to write a new book, another way to grow his roster and build out-of-state events. And while refraining from criticizing Trump by name, DeSantis is watching closely the concerns of rank-and-file Republicans about their former president, namely the perception that the media will never give him a fair jolt and that at 78 , he would be too old to run.

One constituency is already considering a DeSantis presidency: the Florida lobby battalions. Tallahassee’s influencer industry is acutely aware that the governor will be watching their contributions to the 2024 race and is eager to move to Washington if he wins.

Not that any of the Florida companies would dare to make such a move while Trump is still in the picture.

If Democrats don’t have an obvious alternative to Biden, neither do their leaders have the suppressed contempt for the incumbent that so many Republican officials harbor for Trump.

Democratic voters tend to think more of Trump and his potential return than their own president, which is perhaps the best thing Biden has going for him. Even pondering the succession, or addressing concerns over the re-nomination of the 82-year-old incumbent, would be to deflect attention from the Trump threat or, even worse, echo the main line of attack of the right against Biden.

That reluctance showed in the long line to attend a Barack Obama campaign rally for the Nevada Democrats in northern Las Vegas last week.

When one participant said kindly about Biden, I know I shouldn’t say this, but maybe he’s getting a little too old, another participant chimed in: Trump is only a year younger ! (Trump is actually four years younger.)

If the former president officially announces his candidacy this month, senior Biden officials believe it is virtually certain that the current president will at least begin to pursue a re-election bid.

After much grumbling about the lack of care and food, the White House has taken steps to hire supporters before 2024. Last week, top aides Steve Ricchetti and Jennifer OMalley Dillon staged a zoom with a few dozen supporters longtime supporter of Biden, including the former senator. Doug Jones of Alabama and some early primary states. Next month there will be an in-person gathering of some of the same West Wing stalwarts.

It’s easy to see why he thinks a Trump announcement could stifle any discussion of the Democratic handover.

Almost every conversation I had with voters last week at the Obama rally in Nevada and at the Bidens for Levin campaign event near San Diego turned to Trump, either directly or indirectly, but usually immediately. They are alarmed by the former president and the threat he poses to American democracy.

These Democrats had nothing but praise or sympathy for Biden, but showed little enthusiasm for his re-election, a topic few have addressed on their own.

I’d like to leave that to Joe Biden, said Tom Murphy, a retired Las Vegas lawyer, before launching the same Sorkin’s vision some Democrats had for Biden this summer: that he selflessly step aside and fulfill his promise to be a Bridge Speaker. He’s the kind of hero who would do that.

In California, Cheryl Hartvigsen expressed similar sentiments about Bidens’ re-election. If he wants to, Hartvigsen said, before thinking unprompted that she wishes we had a stronger vice president because Biden would feel more confident he has a good backup.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, October 29, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland | Julio Cortez/AP Photo

It was the only time a Democrat, in either state, brought up Kamala Harris. When asked who intrigues them for 2024 if Biden does not run, the most common names offered by voters were Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

While Democratic voters are just beginning to consider alternatives to Biden, the subject increasingly gnaws at future successors themselves, as well as their spouses. Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, told Democrats the party needed to rally around Harris if Biden didn’t run.

Such talk, however, is eye-rolling in the West Wing, where officials believe Harris is on stronger footing now than she was in her freshman year, but remain skeptical of her viability. in 2024.

Those doubts are shared by most Democratic lawmakers, whose dread about 2024 ranges from the specter of nominating an octogenarian with dismal approval ratings to the equally delicate dilemma of nominating his most senior vice president. unpopular or ignore the first black woman in this position.

The next well-posed question after saying we don’t want Biden is: Do you want Kamala? explained a House Democrat.

Another lawmaker, in a low-profile interview from October, demonstrated how Democrats could sidestep the issue in the future. When asked on New Hampshire’s WMUR if she wants Biden to run again, Rep. Annie Kuster of the nation’s first primary state said: I don’t think he will before trumpeting the large party bench of very, very qualified people.

The good news for leaders of both parties is that voters can still do their dirty work.

James Carville, the Democratic strategist, said he had only one guaranteed line of applause when addressing any audience, regardless of politics: We need to find someone less 75 who can lead this country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/11/08/biden-trump-performances-2024-00065548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

