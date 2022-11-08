Pakistan after the attack: why Imran Khan denounces the military – Politics





Imran Khan is again discharged from hospital. As recently as Sunday, he decided to lay off after being injured in a leg attack three days earlier. He has now moved to his residence in Lahore under massive security measures, with his doctor, Faisal Sultan, who must continue to treat him at home.

So you won’t see Khan on the street yet – or maybe you will? At least he announced that his PTI party intended to continue the “long march” towards Islamabad in the middle of the week. The opposition protest march against the government is expected to continue. On Monday evening, PTI supporters gathered outside the governor’s headquarters in Lahore to demonstrate in support of their injured boss. Khan apparently wants to use the momentum and sympathies for himself, if necessary in a wheelchair. Now more than ever, that’s the message he and his top party officials are trying to get across to the people.

Khan’s Hope: A New Military Leader

Khan accuses Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and General Faisal Naseer, the head of the secret service, of plotting to assassinate him. And he has so far insisted on citing all three names in a criminal complaint. Khan claims he knew the three were behind the attack. He presented no evidence.

However, the police had not even received the complaint on Monday afternoon, they were delaying the Khan case, which even prompted the supreme justice of Pakistan to intervene on Monday. Police must open investigations into the Khan case within 24 hours or the chief justices will handle it themselves, the Supreme Court complained. Ultimately, it is also about securing traces and the evidence in due time, explained the president, Umar Ata Bandial. Otherwise, the controversy surrounding the act would only increase.

The request to name the general as a co-accused is particularly sensitive in Pakistan, even the country’s media no longer mention the name, in their reports they only speak of a “military official” who is accused by Khan. One of many indicators of army power. However, generals aren’t used to being denounced as heavily as vonKhan is now.

The situation is heating up, speculation is rife

Since the leader of the opposition has come up with nothing concrete for his accusations against the state and the military, speculation is rife as to who actually wants to achieve what in this heated and confusing situation. One thing is certain: the assassination has shed more light on the military than it has in a long time – but not in the way the military would like.

Some analysts believe that Khan is now taking all the risks in order to exert maximum pressure on the generals and thus perhaps influence the decision on the most important personnel decision in the country: Pakistan must have a new military leader later this month. And anyone who aspires politically to the top knows that a prime minister is only likely to stay in office longer if that man is well-disposed towards a leader. It is the unwritten law of Pakistan.

What else would happen, Khan also felt when he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament in April. Many believe he would never have come to this if he hadn’t thrown himself so badly with the military.

So, is Khan hoping that a new man who is secretly well-disposed towards him could lead the army and pave the way for his return to power? If so, he is now pursuing an extremely risky strategy. All or nothing, it’s ImranKhan.

