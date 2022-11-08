Trump Told Hannity He May Announce Ohio Rally Bid – Rolling Stone





In recent weeks, Donald Trump has spoken privately with close advisers — including famous cable news personalities — about his plan to officially announce his run for the White House in 2024 on the eve of Election Day. 2022, according to sources familiar with the situation and others briefed on the matter. .

Trump speaks Monday night at a rally with JD Vance, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Ohio. About two weeks ago, Trump informed Hannity that he was seriously considering using the rally to announce his candidacy in 2024, according to two of the sources.

The former president hovered around the Ohio rally as his proposed date was around the same time he privately floated Nov. 14 as the official day. (The November 14 consideration was first reported by Axios.)

Hannity and a Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Whether Trump announces Monday night, or the 14th, or any other time in the coming months depends on the mercurial whims of a man known for seemingly reconsidering major decisions — like bombing a foreign country — sometimes at the last moment. But the range of potential launch dates suggests the president has continued to pitch options to his loose network of advisers and confidants. What seems almost entirely unmistakable is this: he runs.

Earlier this year, Trump repeatedly flirted with official statement proposals last summer, months before the critical 2022 midterm elections, in part to scare potential GOP candidates to his throne anger. of Trump aimed particularly at the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. However, many Republican and allied leaders have directly pleaded with Trump to abstain, largely to make it harder for Democrats to try to make the midterm election a referendum on Trump.

Now that midterms will soon be in the rear-view mirror of Republicans, the ex-president faces less resistance to publicly state — rather than heavily hint — his revenge intentions against President Joe Biden, who decisively defeated Trump in 2020. However, for weeks, the former president’s back and forth and whimsy on this issue continued to give some Republicans, like those who answer to him directly, heartburn. stomach and anxiety about when and where.

“It screwed up my schedule a couple of times,” a person who still works for Trump told Rolling Stone. “Maybe he decides not to, but after getting on stage [in Ohio on Monday]he ad-libs that he does… And then it’s time to go.

