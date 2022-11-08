Electric/Hybrid – PLN accelerates the electric vehicle ecosystem from upstream to downstream





Minister of State Enterprises (SOE), Erick Thohir, said the government is fully committed to developing the electric vehicle ecosystem after President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation Number 55 of 2019 on Accelerating the program of battery electric vehicles for road transport. The ministry is providing full support by assigning a number of state-owned companies, including PLN, to accelerate the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia. “We all need to maintain national energy security under proper conditions as we currently import 1.5 million barrels per day for fuel oil (BBM) or the equivalent of Rp 200 trillion per year. Electric vehicles are the solution to reduce foreign exchange,” he said. Minister Thohir explained that the transition to electric vehicles has many benefits, both for the economy and for the environment. This is consistent with the national goal of continuing to encourage sustainable economic development. Acting quickly, the Ministry of Public Enterprises has also tasked a number of public companies, including PLN, to collaborate in accelerating the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia. PLN Chief Executive Officer Darmawan Prasodjo said that PLN is ready to support the acceleration of the electric vehicle ecosystem from upstream to downstream. In addition to securing the power supply for electric vehicle charging, PLN has also prepared infrastructure and support services to facilitate the transition of users to electric vehicles. Currently, PLN has developed 150 units of public electric vehicle charging stations (SPKLU) spread over 120 sites. PLN plans to expand an additional 110 units of SPKLU in 2022. Darmawan said PLN is happy to welcome commercial entities to collaborate in partnerships to supply SPKLU. A new scheme for the provision of SPKLU is the Partnership Investor Own Investor Operate (IO2) in which the partner prepares investment funds based on the type of SPKLU service, provision of land and operation and maintenance . “PLN also cooperates with state-owned banks or Himbara for EV banking products, car remittances and SPKLU franchise,” he said. In addition, for electric motor vehicles, PLN has also provided a General Electric Vehicle Battery Swap Station (SPBKLU). Currently, 16 units are installed in Jakarta and 2 units in Surabaya. In 2022, it is expected that 70 SPBKLU units will be expanded with a total of around 300 batteries and locations spread across Java and Bali. “Given the experience of electric vehicle users, charging is mainly done at home when the vehicle is not in use. Usually at night. For this reason, PLN has also collaborated with the ATPM or vehicle distributors electricity,” he said. Thanks to this collaboration, PLN customers who buy electric vehicles will immediately benefit from assistance for the installation of home charging and discounts on new installations for electric vehicles, namely the “Super EVyday” promotion. “PLN is also offering a 30% discount fee for home electricity use from 10:00 p.m. WIB to 05:00 a.m. WIB,” he said. Electric vehicle users are also facilitated, Darmawan said, by electric vehicle digital services (EVDS). The EVDS is a full service platform for electric vehicles. “EVDS will improve the customer experience by digitizing and integrating all customer service systems for users or potential users of electric vehicles,” he explained. PLN is also actively collaborating with other SOE institutions to develop an end-to-end supply chain of EV batteries through the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC). Darmawan explained that the potential of nickel in Indonesia will be able to support the acceleration of electric vehicles in Indonesia, as the battery component is the most expensive component of an electric vehicle. Therefore, PLN has joined the IBC, a consortium of 4 public companies, consisting of PLN, Antam, Pertamina and Mind ID, which will engage the mining and energy sectors. “In 2022, PLN will increase the fund up to IDR 513 billion at IBC to develop the battery industry,” Darmawan said. Photo:Electric vehicle drivers charge at a public electric vehicle charging station (SPKLU). PT. PLN has developed a franchise system and aims to expand its current 150 SPKLU stations in 120 locations to 580 stations for EV owners across the country. [Image: ANTARA/HO-Corporate PLN.]

