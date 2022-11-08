Trump says he will make a ‘big announcement’ on November 15 in Florida





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump said Monday he would make a big announcement next week as he teased a third presidential race while campaigning on the eve of the last day of voting in the midterm elections of this year.

I’m going to make a really big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio on Monday night, where he was holding his final midseason rally to support Senate candidate JD Vance.

Trump explained he didn’t want anything that detracts from the importance of tomorrow’, even after unleashing a frantic effort to hold him back after telling people he planned to officially launch his next campaign on Monday night at the rally .

Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to seek re-election, saying in recent days that he would very, very, very likely run again and that he would formalize his intentions very, very soon.”

I’ll probably have to do it again but stay tuned, he said Sunday night in Miami. Stay tuned for tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio.

Republican officials and some people in Trump’s orbit had been urging him for months to wait out the midterm elections, in part to avoid turning the election into a referendum on him and to protect him from a possible blame if the Republicans didn’t do as well. as the party hopes on Tuesday.

But Trump is eager to move forward, hoping to piggyback on expected Republican victories after endorsing nearly 300 candidates, as well as avoiding potential challengers like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others who indicated they would show up. Indeed, the date of Trump’s November 15 announcement is the same day that former Vice President Mike Pence will publish a book that is seen as part of his own potential campaign rollout.

Trump’s announcement comes as he faces a growing series of legal challenges, including several investigations that could lead to indictments. They include the investigation of hundreds of documents with classified marks that were seized by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, as well as ongoing state and federal investigations into its efforts to overturn the results of the investigation. 2020 presidential election.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol also subpoenaed Trump and last month sent a letter to his attorneys saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, beginning on or about November 14. continue for several days if necessary.

Trump won Ohio, once seen as an indicator, by 8 points in 2016 and 2020. The state also proved an early test of its approval power when its decision to back Vance in the hyper-competitive Senate primary of the state propelled the political newcomer to victory in a crowded Republican field.

Vance, an author, venture capitalist and former Trump critic, is part of a new generation of Republican leaders who have embraced Trump American First positions, including his isolationist foreign policy and focus on immigration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

