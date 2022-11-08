Swedish Prime Minister seeks to convince Erdogan to join NATO

Text size





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, in a bid to convince Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policy of non-alignment and asked to join the military alliance.

But Turkey has blocked ratification of their offers, accusing them of harboring outlaw Kurdish activists.

Erdogan – who is seeking re-election next year – is in a strong position, having persuaded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop blocking grain exports from Ukraine.

He and Kristersson were due to meet at the presidential palace at 2:15 p.m. GMT and then give a press conference.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Ankara last week to champion the countries’ cause.

“Their membership will make our alliance stronger and our people safer,” he said, adding that Sweden’s and Finland’s integration into NATO would “send a clear message to Russia.”

Stoltenberg pointed out that the two men had agreed in June to make concessions to Turkey, including responding to its request for the deportation or extradition of “terrorist suspects”.

Writing in Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Monday, Erdogan adviser Fahrettin Altun expressed “cautious optimism” that the new right-wing government in Stockholm would take “concrete steps” to address Ankara’s concerns.

Ulf Kristersson’s Swedish government seems to be distancing itself from the Kurds Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD





Turkey notably accuses Sweden of leniency towards the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Ankara says it provided Sweden and Finland in June with a list of people it wanted to extradite.

Stockholm has since authorized an extradition for fraud. Sweden and Helsinki state that extradition decisions are taken by the courts.

The PKK is blacklisted by Ankara and most of its Western allies. But the YPG has been a key player in the US-led military alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political wing, Kristersson’s government appears to be distancing itself.

“There is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK, which is an EU-listed terrorist organization,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday.

Billstrom told AFP in October that he was confident Sweden could meet Turkey’s demands. And Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told reporters on Monday that he expected NATO membership “to happen within a reasonable time.”

However, some analysts believe that the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections of June 2023 could delay the Nordic candidacies.

“The Turkish side will ratify its accession when it considers that it is the best time to cash in this card,” said Ilke Toygur, professor of European geopolitics at Carlos III University in Madrid.

“I have the impression that many NATO countries are already assuming that enlargement will take place next year, maybe even the second half of next year,” she told the newspaper. AFP.

“It is widely believed that Turkey is also trying to negotiate other things. It could be the F16s. It could be about its overall relationship with Russia.”

Leading US senators have threatened to block the sale of US F16 fighter jets to Ankara unless Turkey ends a maritime border dispute with Greece.

A joint US-YPG military convoy on patrol in northeast Syria, near the Turkish border Testimony SOULEIMAN





Turkey, which seeks to maintain good relations with Ukraine and Russia, has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow and has acquired a Russian missile defense system while supplying Kyiv with combat drones.

“It remains to be seen whether Erdogan thinks he has enough signs of goodwill from Sweden and therefore it is in his political and military interest to declare victory, or whether he thinks sticking to the current line will serve his re-election campaign,” said a European diplomatic source.

There was still a “reasonable chance” that Turkey would ratify the NATO candidacies before the 2023 elections, the source said.