Boris Johnson urges Rishi Sunak not to pay for climate ‘repatriations’

BORIS Johnson said Britain should avoid paying for loss and damage to countries worst hit by climate change.

The comment could put him at odds with Rishi Sunak, who expressed a reluctant willingness to discuss the issue that should dominate COP27.

Although the former prime minister admitted Britain had pumped huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, he said the country needed to focus on the future.

As at the Glasgow conference last year, the debate on compensation, sometimes called repatriation, should be at the heart of the discussions for the next two weeks in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Although discussed on the sidelines of previous COPs, this year is the first time it will be on the official agenda.

At last year’s event, almost all references to new financial support were removed from the final agreement, and instead the Glasgow Dialogue was established, with the aim of making it a key part of this year’s event.

However, with economies around the world battered by the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, there are fears that the wealthiest countries – those responsible for the vast majority of greenhouse gases since the era industrial – renounce any significant commitment.

Last year, the Scottish government pledged $2 million for loss and damage, making it the first developed country to pledge financial aid.

Since then, Wallonia and Denmark have both pledged financial aid.

Nicola Sturgeon – who is in Egypt for the summit – said Scotland will make a new financial pledge for loss and damage tomorrow.

This new money will address “particularly the non-economic loss and damage that many countries are experiencing”.

“It would be another very important part of Scotland’s determination to see real progress behind this issue which should have been dealt with many years ago,” the Prime Minister told Sky News.

The announcement comes just days after Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney confirmed 615 million in spending cuts to offset the impact of Brexit, public sector wage deals and aid for Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking at a New York Times event on the sidelines of the summit, Mr Johnson said the taxpayer in the developed world cannot do everything.

He told delegates: The best way to solve this problem is not to look back and try to account for the loss and damage that the UK or other countries have caused, but try to trying to see what the UK can do to help. to move countries forward and help them achieve carbon reductions and green technologies.

He said the country just didn’t have the money.

Two hundred years ago we started it all and there is no doubt that on a per capita basis the people of the UK have been emitting huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

But what we can’t do is, you know, make up for it with some kind of reparation. We simply don’t have the financial resources and no country could.

The whole concept is difficult: who designs the repairs? Let’s look to the future, he added.

Earlier today, Grant Shapps, the business secretary, said this morning that Britain supported reparations talks.

Let’s accept the principle that there is a discussion to be had on this subject [at Cop27]. We industrialized first and we understand that the rest of the world must also be able to get by.

However, a number of Tory MPs may have more sympathy for Mr Johnson.

Yesterday Labour’s shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband pledged his party to fund loss and damage.

It’s about global solidarity, he told the BBC. Yes, we have a historic responsibility, but it is about global solidarity and it is absolutely part of our commitment to help.

The comments were seized upon by climate-skeptical members of Tory backbenchers.

Craig Mackinlay told the Daily Mail: How on earth could we be held responsible for our past, which actually gave the world more technological advancements than any other country, I find somewhat laughable.

The summit was opened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who warned that the world is on the road to climate hell with its foot still on the accelerator.

Addressing world leaders at the start of the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, he said we are fighting the fight of our lives and we are losing.

He told presidents and prime ministers they could either “sign a climate solidarity pact or a collective suicide pact”.