Politics
Boris Johnson urges Rishi Sunak not to pay for climate ‘repatriations’
BORIS Johnson said Britain should avoid paying for loss and damage to countries worst hit by climate change.
The comment could put him at odds with Rishi Sunak, who expressed a reluctant willingness to discuss the issue that should dominate COP27.
Although the former prime minister admitted Britain had pumped huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, he said the country needed to focus on the future.
As at the Glasgow conference last year, the debate on compensation, sometimes called repatriation, should be at the heart of the discussions for the next two weeks in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Although discussed on the sidelines of previous COPs, this year is the first time it will be on the official agenda.
At last year’s event, almost all references to new financial support were removed from the final agreement, and instead the Glasgow Dialogue was established, with the aim of making it a key part of this year’s event.
However, with economies around the world battered by the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, there are fears that the wealthiest countries – those responsible for the vast majority of greenhouse gases since the era industrial – renounce any significant commitment.
Last year, the Scottish government pledged $2 million for loss and damage, making it the first developed country to pledge financial aid.
Since then, Wallonia and Denmark have both pledged financial aid.
Nicola Sturgeon – who is in Egypt for the summit – said Scotland will make a new financial pledge for loss and damage tomorrow.
This new money will address “particularly the non-economic loss and damage that many countries are experiencing”.
“It would be another very important part of Scotland’s determination to see real progress behind this issue which should have been dealt with many years ago,” the Prime Minister told Sky News.
The announcement comes just days after Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney confirmed 615 million in spending cuts to offset the impact of Brexit, public sector wage deals and aid for Ukrainian refugees.
Speaking at a New York Times event on the sidelines of the summit, Mr Johnson said the taxpayer in the developed world cannot do everything.
He told delegates: The best way to solve this problem is not to look back and try to account for the loss and damage that the UK or other countries have caused, but try to trying to see what the UK can do to help. to move countries forward and help them achieve carbon reductions and green technologies.
He said the country just didn’t have the money.
Two hundred years ago we started it all and there is no doubt that on a per capita basis the people of the UK have been emitting huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.
But what we can’t do is, you know, make up for it with some kind of reparation. We simply don’t have the financial resources and no country could.
The whole concept is difficult: who designs the repairs? Let’s look to the future, he added.
Earlier today, Grant Shapps, the business secretary, said this morning that Britain supported reparations talks.
Let’s accept the principle that there is a discussion to be had on this subject [at Cop27]. We industrialized first and we understand that the rest of the world must also be able to get by.
However, a number of Tory MPs may have more sympathy for Mr Johnson.
Yesterday Labour’s shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband pledged his party to fund loss and damage.
It’s about global solidarity, he told the BBC. Yes, we have a historic responsibility, but it is about global solidarity and it is absolutely part of our commitment to help.
The comments were seized upon by climate-skeptical members of Tory backbenchers.
Craig Mackinlay told the Daily Mail: How on earth could we be held responsible for our past, which actually gave the world more technological advancements than any other country, I find somewhat laughable.
The summit was opened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who warned that the world is on the road to climate hell with its foot still on the accelerator.
Addressing world leaders at the start of the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, he said we are fighting the fight of our lives and we are losing.
He told presidents and prime ministers they could either “sign a climate solidarity pact or a collective suicide pact”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23106869.boris-johnson-urges-rishi-sunak-not-pay-climate-repatriations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms
- Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Great streaming, but still too expensive
- Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts
- Experts suggest harvesting bamboo to build earthquake-resistant homes in Manipur
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website via video conference
- Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katy Perry’s Sequin Dress
- Microsoft’s $68.7 billion play against Activision also aimed at deep EU antitrust probe TechCrunch
- England sets the manual on fire
- Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards