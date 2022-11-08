As PM Modi unveils G20 logo, India prepares to flaunt its global muscle in an elite group

By Rahul Shrivastava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency for the 2023 Summit, which is India’s highest-profile international gathering ever. The global strength of the G20 can be measured by the fact that its member countries represent around 85% of world GDP, over 75% of world trade and around 67% of world population.

With the publication, India is set to take up the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. The Presidency provides a unique window for India to be seen as a nation that matters in the global agenda on pressing issues of health. international importance. .

Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo and theme for India’s G20 Presidency.

While the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical events have left the world fragmented, India, led by Prime Minister Modi, should make an effort to reunite the world. To capitalize on the opportunities the world in crisis is set to create, the Modi government has planned a build-up culminating in a leaders’ summit in September 2023, unprecedented in Indian history.

READ ALSO | How India’s G20 Presidency will influence crypto regulation, blockchain and the future of web3

The two-track plan includes showcasing India during the one-year G20 presidency like never before and showcasing the diplomatic success of the Modi government to domestic audiences in India’s position to play leading roles on the world stage.

G20 2023 – LOGO AND WEBSITE THEME

A lot of thought went into creating the logo that was released by the Prime Minister. India Today had exclusively accessed the details of the logo.

India’s G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower, representing a uniquely Indian approach to the G20 Presidency, with respect for Mother Earth as its core value.

The logo is in the vibrant colors of the national flag of India – saffron, white and green, and blue with the Earth reflecting India’s pro-planet approach to life, in perfect harmony with nature.

The lotus symbolizes that which is auspicious, pure, eternal and detached.

The idea behind the inclusion of the Lotus incorporates the current challenges faced across the world. A senior government official who was part of the decision-making process said: Lotus is known for its ability to flourish untarnished in the murkiest of waters. It is a poignant symbol for humanity to emerge victorious from its challenges.

Below the G20 logo is the word “Bharat”, as India is referred to in Sanskrit and appears in the Devanagari script. The G20 logo expresses the intent and direction of the Indian Presidency. Since the grouping brings together both developed and developing countries, the logo highlights India’s potential to build consensus by appropriately shaping the narrative.

The logo is the result of jan bhagidari (public participation). Submissions were solicited from citizens across the country in a logo design contest. A total of 2,400 submissions were reviewed. The final version of the logo reflecting a unique blend of India’s timeless heritage as well as its holistic vision of a sustainable and harmonious world is the result of contributions from the top 5 contest entries.

THE G20 THEME

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is in line with Prime Minister Modis’ key foreign policy model – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Land-One Family-One Future”. This is again taken from the ancient Sanskrit text – the Maha Upanishad. Prime Minister Modi had chosen this theme during the Covid crisis when India responded to a destructive pandemic by delivering vaccines from January 20, 2021. As of February 21, 2022, India had delivered approximately 16.29 million vaccine doses to 96 countries.

READ ALSO | Why India’s G20 Presidency promises to be a watershed moment

Sources Explained, Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant and micro-organisms – and the unique value of their interconnectedness on this planet and in the wider universe.

The theme also sheds light on societal and individual production and consumption choices. There is a call to make environmentally friendly and responsible behavior choices for a cleaner and greener future.

Government sources say the logo and theme together convey a powerful message from India’s G20 Presidency for fair and equitable growth for all as the world navigates through turbulent times. In a statement, the government said on Monday that the logo, theme and website reflect India’s message and its overall priorities for the world.

Prime Minister Modi launched the logo, theme and website on Tuesday as India will assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. It will end on November 30, 2023.

After the launch of the logo and theme on Tuesday, the first round of talks for the G20 comprising 19 nations and the European Union will take place on December 5 when members’ Sherpas meet.

From there, there would be 200 odd meetings across 32 sectors. Senior sources in the government told India Today TV that these meetings could be spread across the country, with a particular focus on certain regions.

READ ALSO | India to host over 200 meetings during its G20 Presidency

Sources say the 200 odd meetings will be held in 50 to 55 odd cities which may include major tourist destinations. We plan to ensure that every aspect of India is showcased at G20 meetings in different cities. It would give a boost to tourism and the market for locally made goods in the long term, a senior official said.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. The Leaders Summit is the culmination of the year-long G20 process which includes Sherpa meetings (responsible for conducting negotiations and reach consensus among leaders), work groups and special events.

At the end of the summit, member countries are expected to sign and issue a New Delhi Declaration. Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates will be the countries invited to the event.

India is currently part of the G20 troika [current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies] including Indonesia, Italy and India. During the Indian presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika.

This creates a unique moment in the history of the G20 when the troika would be made up of three developing and emerging economies.

Sources say the list of priorities for the summit has been finalized and the Prime Ministers’ statement broadly reflects what India plans to achieve over the next year when India will decide the agenda G20 members on issues of global importance.

Generally speaking, talks between member countries are bound to include issues related to women empowerment, digital public infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, culture, tourism , climate finance, circular economy, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, fight against economic crime and multilateral reforms.

The agenda and atmosphere of the 2023 Leadership Summit will depend on what happens at the 2022 G20 Leadership Summit. The G20 Presidency is with Indonesia and the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of G20 will take place in 2022 on November 15 and 16 in Bali. .

The Bali Summit will focus on three main pillars for its 2022 G20 Presidency, namely: Global Health Architecture, Sustainable Energy Transition and Digital Transformation. Through these pillars, Indonesia plans to continue leading the way in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development through MSME participation and digital economy.

However, a major challenge of the G20 session in Indonesia is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine which has vitiated relations between Russia and Western industrialized countries. Most of these countries are G20 members (G20 members – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa , Turkey , United Kingdom, United States and European Union (EU)).

If friction among G20 members escalates in Indonesia, India would inherit a challenge, especially at a time when the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, evokes the threat of a global recession, high inflation and an energy crisis. and food crisis. The guarantee has been the slowdown in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action. Moreover, the world is polarized more than ever.

India will assume a global leadership role in this challenging environment. However, in recent years India’s geopolitical realities and positioning have helped it secure meaningful engagements with key partners, regional interlocutors and the developing world. India is a member of BRICS consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, QUAD – which had the United States, Japan and Australia as members, of the SCO which includes Russia, China and the countries of Central Asia and regularly receives invitations to the G7 Grouping of the main developed countries.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Chief Coordinator of India’s G20 Presidency, recently said that in these difficult times, the international community will seek serious and credible measures to address geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

He said: “The success of his wider G20 composition may also contain the seeds of division. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has emphasized these traditional fault lines. The tensions and uncertainties facing the world require visionary leadership and great statesmanship.

India’s G20 team is looking forward to the benefits that can come from the summit, especially given India’s commitment that extends beyond wealthy and influential nations. At the last WTO summit, India showed great potential to become the voice of developing and underdeveloped countries. Recently, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that India is widely seen as the voice of the global South.

READ ALSO | India Today In-Depth: Ahead of G20 Summit, Experts See India as a Driver of Crypto Regulation