



Boris Johnson is set to make honors list history after appointing two former loyalists to become the youngest life peers. According The temperature, ex-councillors Ross Kempsell, 30, and Charlotte Owen, believed to be in their 20s, are both on the final version of Johnson’s resignation list of candidates for elevation to the Lords. The former Prime Minister has also listed around 18 other people, including four Tory MPs, Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams, Alister Jack and Alok Sharma, who will delay the nomination to the peerage until the end of this Parliament to avoid triggering protests. by-elections, the newspaper reported. Other nominees include former Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and former deputy chief of staff Ben Gascoigne. Sources have claimed Paul Dacre is also on the final shortlist, even though the Lords Appointments Committee last month blocked Government plans to give the former Daily Mail editor a peerage. Johnson also listed multimillionaire Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross, who was forced to resign as mayoral aide following a stock sale scandal, said Politicss London Playbook, and was listed as having paid for the holiday as Prime Minister Johnson took to the Caribbean island of Mustique which sparked questions over standards. Ross is joined on the list by former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who quit a London Assembly committee after he was pictured breaking Covid lockdown rules, added information website. Made up of close friends, political allies and failed candidates, the list has already ignited Twitter and caused considerable backlash, wrote Patrick Maguire for The temperatures red box. The big question now is whether all of Johnson’s nominees can go the distance and reach the Lords, Maguire continued. Johnsons’ request that the four appointed MPs delay taking their peerage is a move without constitutional precedent that risks embroiling the King in an unseemly row over whether the government can spare itself four by-elections. And if Dacre is voted out again, Rishi Sunak will face the unenviable choice of vetoing the Lords Appointments Committee or risking the wrath of his predecessor, Maguire said. What a parting gift.

