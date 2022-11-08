Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Modi’s unveiling of the Kempegowda statue in Bangalore

Bengaluru: Preparations are in full swing at the premises of Bengaluru Airport in Devanahali for the unveiling of the 108ft tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda – the founder of the city of Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the giant bronze statue of Kempegowda during his visit to the state on November 11.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday visited the site of the Bengaluru airport premises where the statue has been installed to take stock of the preparations.

“Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa originated the idea of ​​the Statue of Prosperity in 2019 after the BJP came to power in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also continued this after taking office and ensured the establishment of this historical monument. I would like to thank them both,” Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said while addressing the media.

Kempegowda is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bengaluru and thus the statue was named the statue of prosperity.

During his visit to the state on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal at Kempegowda International Airport.

The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 meters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge.

PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from SBC station. The special high-speed train was a long-standing request from the people of the state of Karnataka.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a public gathering held during his visit on November 11.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraju Bommai as well as prominent BJP ministers and leaders will also participate in the programs.