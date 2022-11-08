Gerindra: Jokowi admits Prabowo’s ability to continue leadership stint







Prabowo and Jokowi become more and more clingy, moments are recorded where they talk seriously. ©2022 Merdeka.com/instagram.com/kemhanri Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) offended the president Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. According JokowiPrabowo’s turn to win the 2024 elections. This was transmitted Jokowi while attending Perindo’s birthday celebration, Monday (7/11) yesterday. party politicians Gerindra Budi Satrio Djiwandono said: Prabowo who is currently Minister of Defense (Menhan) is considered suitable to continue his leadership Jokowi later “Minister of Defense who is also the General President of the Party Gerindra is the most suitable presidential candidate (Capres) to continue the leadership slack in the future, as well as to continue the development agenda that has been spearheaded by President Joko Widodo,” Budi told reporters on Tuesday (8/ 11). 2 out of 5 pages Also, Prabowo’s performance as Defense Minister is considered to have many breakthroughs that have been achieved in the defense sector. Moreover, it is widely recognized and appreciated by a number of neighboring countries. “In the field of economy, Pak Prabowo has a very qualified understanding. For a long time, he has spoken and struggled to build an economy based on popular values, Pancasila values ​​and the 1945 Constitution,” he said. he declares. “He has also long underlined the importance of creating broad employment opportunities and at the same time achieving food and energy sovereignty,” he added. 3 out of 5 pages Recognize ability Regarding Jokowi’s remarks, Budi sees them as a form of president acknowledging Prabowo’s abilities. “We believe that the support expressed by President Joko Widodo is a form of appreciation and recognition of Pak Prabowo’s ability to continue leading Indonesia,” he said. Not only that, what Jokowi has conveyed to his party leadership will also be momentous in the upcoming presidential election of 2024. “We positively welcome the support of President Joko Widodo. It will be a strong capital and will increase the enthusiasm for the Party Gerindra work even harder. Let’s hope that Pak Jokowi’s statement will come true in 2024,” he concluded. 4 out of 5 pages Prabowo quota It is known, President Joko Widodo has declared that the next presidential election could be a victory for the general president Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi made the statement to Prabowo during Perindo’s birthday celebration on Monday (7/11). At first, Jokowi alluded to the speech of the President General of Perindo, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, which alluded to the victory of the Head of State of Solo to two national terms. “Mr Hary said Solo mayor won twice then he was removed from office Jakarta governor won once, then twice in the presidential election he also won,” Jokowi said. 5 out of 5 pages Then he apologized to Prabowo who was also present as a guest. Prabowo indeed lost twice to Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections. “I’m sorry Pak Prabowo,” Jokowi said. Hearing this, Prabowo immediately got up from his chair and greeted Jokowi. The entire room immediately erupted in response to the moment. Jokowi then continued his speech. He said that for the next presidential election, victory could be Prabowo’s quota. “It looks like after that Pak Prabowo’s share is,” Jokowi said. [rnd] Read also :

When Prabowo twice respected Jokowi, he was said to be a victory in the 2024 presidential election

Airlangga ensures that political parties join the KIB, including Democrats

Airlangga’s response to Jokowi’s support for Prabowo

Called the same presidential choice as Megawati, Jokowi: the one who chooses the people

Jokowi: Be careful in choosing presidential candidates, don’t carelessly lead 270 million Indonesians

