Politics
What to expect at COP27 – Foreign Policy
Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where the issues of COP27iran drone expeditions to Russia and Haiti fuel blockade.
World leaders gather for COP27
More than 100 world leaders will gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this week for the latest UN climate change summit (known as COP27) as relentless droughts and floods wreak havoc on the world and highlight the dangers of climate inaction.
During the summit, which runs from November 6-18, government leaders will engage in grueling negotiations covering everything from emissions targets at climate finance. There are a few exceptions: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are not participant.
The conference unfolds as startling scenes from around the world underscore how climate change is intensifies extreme weather conditions. Deadly floods submerged a third of Pakistan just a few months ago; in East Africa, droughts plunged millions of people into food insecurity.
These extreme events are likely to become more frequent and intense if countries fail to reduce their emissions. Nations have previously set themselves the goal of limiting global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius at the end of the century compared at pre-industrial levels; above this point, Tens of millions people could Face New climatic hazardsand the glaciers in Yosemite and Yellowstone National Parks will likely disappear.
Scientists warn that the world is currently on track to exceed this target. The past eight years have been the the hottest ever recorded, and the United Nations has declared that the world is heading towards at least 2.5 degrees Celsius warming under current efforts.
Global and national climate commitments are woefully insufficient, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We are heading for a global catastrophe. The emissions gap is a by-product of a commitments gap. A gap of promises. A vacuum of action.
At COP27, one of the central questions debate is how to address the challenges facing developing countries, many of which are on the front lines of the climate crisis despite being responsible for a relatively smaller percentage of global emissions. At COP27, these nations are pushing for a loss and damage funds for losses already incurred.
The summit also cast a harsh light on Egypt’s poor human rights record, especially since the authorities have reportedly stifled dissent in the run-up to COP27. According to human rights groups, the Egyptian government arrested 93 activists coordinate protests against the government as it hosts the summit.
Monday, November 7: The The UN Security Council discusses Syria.
Tuesday, November 8: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar.
Thursday, November 10: The United Nations General Assembly discusses Afghanistan.
Friday, November 11: Cambodia hosts the 40/41st summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
What followed today
Iran’s arms supply. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian publicly confirmed on Saturday that Tehran sent drones to Russia, although he said it happened before the war in Ukraine began.
Robert Malley, US Special Envoy for Iran, refuted his claims, tweeting: Iran didn’t donate a limited number of drones before the war. They transferred dozens of them this summer and have military personnel in occupied Ukraine helping Russia use them against Ukrainian civilians.
Fuel blockade in Haiti. Haiti’s G9 gang federation has ended a blockade of a critical gas terminal in the capital, Port au Prince, said its leader Jimmy Chrizier on Sunday. The blockade, which began in Septembertriggered severe fuel shortages that worsened the country economic and humanitarian crisis.
Protests rock Peru. Protests swept Peru on Saturday as thousands of peoplecalled on leftist President Pedro Castillo to resign. Castillo, who has already faced two impeachment votesis now also facing a constitutional complaint on bribery.
Anglo-Japanese military links. The United Kingdom and Japan are preparing to strengthen their military ties by signing a defense agreement in December, the FinancialTimes reported. The pact, a reciprocal access agreement, will help facilitate joint exercises and operations.
Modi’s cult by Ramachandra Guha
Pakistani army fears Imran Khan by Azeem Ibrahim
The UN (as we know it) will not survive the Russian war in Ukraine by James Traub
Standardized tests are painful the first time, but 55 high school students in El Paso, Texas, could be ordered to retake the SAT after a UPS delivery truck lost their exams, CNN reported.
UPS has apologized for the situation. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation, he said.
