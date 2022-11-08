Swedish Prime Minister visits Turkey with pledge to strengthen NATO’s fight against terrorism





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Turkey on Tuesday, hoping that a new pledge to boost NATO’s counter-terrorism efforts will help pave the way for Sweden and Finland in the alliance. Before leaving for Ankara, Mr Kristersson announced 10 million Swedish crowns ($923,000) in support of a NATO counterterrorism fund. He said Sweden would do much more to tackle extremists at home, with new legislation aimed at bolstering the power of counterterrorism authorities. These are the latest steps Sweden has taken to assuage Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s accusations that it is soft on terrorism. Mr. Kristersson and Mr. Erdogan were due to hold talks and a joint press conference on Tuesday. The fact that the Swedish government takes terrorism and violent extremism very seriously is of course an important message to President Erdogan and the Turkish government, Kristersson said. Before our meeting in Ankara, I would like to tell you today that Sweden is further strengthening its international cooperation against terrorism. NATO’s voluntary counter-terrorism fund supports projects such as preparing soldiers for improvised explosive devices and training weapons intelligence experts. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called Tuesday’s meeting critical. Although Sweden and Finland have taken some steps to gain Turkey’s approval, it’s hard to say they’ve fulfilled their promises at this stage, he said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara last week. Reuters The three countries signed a pact in June in which Sweden and Finland agreed to take action against Kurdish groups Turkey considers terrorists. However, Turkey has said it will not be satisfied until it sees its promises materialized. Erdogan’s office said the leaders would discuss NATO as well as Ankara’s relationship with the European Union, which recently said Turkey was no closer to joining the bloc. Mr Kristersson, who replaced Magdalena Andersson as Sweden’s prime minister last month, vowed to implement the deal without making any further concessions to Turkey. Since taking office, Mr Kristersson’s government has abandoned Sweden’s flagship feminist foreign policy and opened the door to the stationing of NATO nuclear weapons on its territory. He and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin rejected the idea, raised by Mr. Erdogan, that Finland could be admitted to NATO before Sweden. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also visited Ankara last week to urge Turkey to lift its veto. The two Nordic countries have turned a page on decades of neutrality to seek NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine redrawn the security picture in Europe’s far north . Hungary, the only other NATO member yet to ratify the candidacies of Sweden and Finland, said its parliament would consider the issue next month. Updated: November 08, 2022, 11:36 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2022/11/08/swedish-pm-heads-to-turkey-with-pledge-to-strengthen-nato-counter-terrorism/

