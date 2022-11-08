PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website | India News







“India will chair the G20 from December 1. This is a historic moment for India. On this occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to all compatriots,” Modi PM said. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency at an event in Delhi.“India will chair the G20 from December 1. This is a historic moment for India. On this occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to all compatriots,” Modi PM said. “”Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” is the signature of India’s compassion for the world. Lotus portrays India’s cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world closer together. We had asked compatriots for their valuable suggestions for the logo. Today, these suggestions become the face of such a great global event,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the G20 Presidency offers India the opportunity to contribute to the global agenda.

“We have seen dark days in the shackles of colonialism. Despite several challenges, India has turned every difficult experience into its strength,” the prime minister said.

India is expected to take over the G20 presidency from the current Indonesian presidency. Italy and Indonesia, as well as India, are part of the G20 troika: past, present and incoming presidencies. During the G20 Presidency, India will hold around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in several locations across India.

The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the most high-profile international gatherings hosted by India.

What is the G20

The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international cooperation on the most important aspects of the international economic and financial agenda. It brings together the major developed and developing economies of the world.

Together, the member countries represent around 90% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population and three-quarters of international trade.

Evolution of the G20

The G20 summit began in 1999 at the level of finance ministers and central bank governors. It was created in response to the financial crises that plagued a number of emerging economies in the 1990s.

In December 1999, member countries met for the first time in Berlin, Germany, for an informal dialogue on key issues related to global economic stability. Since then, the G20 summit has been an annual event.

G20 members

Its 19 members are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States of America. America.

— The European Union is also a member, represented by the rotating Council Presidency and the European Central Bank. G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet annually.

90% of GDP

The Group of Twenty represents around 90% of the world’s gross national product, 80% of world trade (including intra-EU trade) and two-thirds of the world’s population.

India and the G20

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception as a forum of finance ministers in 1999. It has been actively involved in the preparatory process both at Sherpa and financial levels since its inception.

(With agency contributions)

