President Joko Widodo visits the G20 summit venue at Ngurah Rai Tahura Denpasar





DENPASAR – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo visited Ngurah Rai (Tahura) Forest Park, Narmada Temple Temple Area, Denpasar on Tuesday (8/11/2022). This is to ensure that the venue is ready to host the delegation of G-20 participating countries. On this occasion, simulations and rehearsals for welcoming delegates and activities at Tahura Ngurah Rai Denpasar were also carried out. Also accompanying the President in the activity were Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces General Andika Perkasa, Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo and Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster and Secretary of the city ​​of Denpasar, IB Alit Wiradana. In front of the media team, President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia is ready to receive guests and organize a high-level conference (G20 summit) to be held on November 15-16, 2022 in Bali province. . “So it’s already D-7, I have checked since this morning down to the smallest points, we have checked everything and I want to declare that we are ready to receive guests from the G20”, declared President Jokowi. On this occasion, President Jokowi also explained that to date, 17 heads of state/heads of government have declared that they will be present at the next G20 summit in Bali. Among them are United States President Joe Biden and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. “Yeah, sure 17,” the president said. The President also reiterated that the presence of Heads of State and Government at the G20 Summit in Bali this time was an honor, given the unfavorable global conditions. “I think in a normal position, it’s normal for 17-18 people to attend, it’s an abnormal position, the world is very difficult, all countries are very difficult, if the attendance reaches that number, I think it’s is also very good,” said the President. Meanwhile, Denpasar City Clerk IB Alit Wiradana emphasized that Denpasar City Government and all staff are ready to make the G20 summit a success. Where is a boost for the revival of tourism in Bali. For the Balinese economy after the Covid-19 pandemic to rebound. In principle, Denpasar City Government and all staff are ready to make the implementation of the G20 Summit in Bali a success, especially with regard to cleanliness and order. This activity is an impetus for the revival of tourism and the Balinese economy, with all these optimal preparations, hope that the implementation will go smoothly, and will give a positive impression to all the delegates of the G20 participating countries, said he explained. (on, dha) Like that: Critical Load…

