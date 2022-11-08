Swedish leader courts Turkey’s support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey – (AP) Sweden still has “many steps to take” to gain Turkey’s approval for its NATO membership candidacy, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday as Sweden’s new prime minister traveled to Ankara in hopes of removing the obstacle to his country’s joining the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policy of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin would threaten them. then target.

But Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, has yet to approve membership, which requires the unanimous approval of existing members of the alliance. The Turkish government has accused Sweden and, to a lesser extent, Finland of ignoring its security concerns.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government is urging both countries to crack down on individuals it considers terrorists, including supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and people the government suspects of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016 in Turkey.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson spoke with Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop on Tuesday before being welcomed by an official ceremony at Erdogan’s presidential palace, where two were due to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership.

Turkey has also called for the arms embargo imposed following its 2019 foray into northern Syria to fight Kurdish militants to be lifted. Sweden announced last month that it would lift the embargo.

Sentop said Turkey’s parliament welcomed Sweden’s move to remove restrictions in the defense industry, but said groups Turkey considers terrorists were still able to carry out propaganda, funding and recruitment in Sweden.

No progress has been made on our extradition requests, Sentop added.

Kristersson wrote on Facebook on Monday that we will do much more in Sweden thanks to new legislation that offers whole new opportunities to end participation in terrorist organizations. Sweden would also support NATO’s counter-terrorism fund to support the alliances’ ability to fight terrorism, he wrote.

Sweden’s new centre-right government takes a harder line not only towards the PKK, but also towards the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and its political wing, the PYD. Turkey regards the YPG as the Syrian arm of the PKK.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm told Swedish radio that there are close ties between the PKK and the YPG/PYD, so Sweden would therefore keep its distance from Syrian groups so as not to harm to relations with Turkey.

Members of Sweden’s previous Social Democratic government criticized these comments. Former justice minister Morgan Johansson has described the new governments’ handling of the NATO membership process as worrying and acquiescent.

Sweden’s Kurds were also critical. Kurdo Baksi, a Kurdish writer who has lived in Sweden for decades, called Billstrm’s remarks disrespectful, given the sacrifices made by Syrian Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Around 100,000 Kurds live in Sweden, while Finland is home to 15,000 Kurds.

In Syria, PYD spokesman Sama Bakdash accused Turkey of supporting terrorist factions in Syria.

We believe that the fact that Swedish governments are pandering to Turkish blackmail contradicts the principles and morals of Swedish society and the humanitarian attitudes that characterize Sweden, she said.

All 30 NATO member countries must officially ratify the accession protocol for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Only the Turkish and Hungarian parliaments have not yet done so.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Turkey last week and urged the country to lift its reservations, insisting its Nordic neighbors had done enough to accommodate Ankara’s concerns.

The two countries have taken a number of steps, but it is difficult to say that they have fulfilled their commitments at this stage, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday quoting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Karl Ritter in Stockholm, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark and Hogir Al Abdo in Raqqa, Syria contributed to this report.

