President echoes Indonesia’s willingness to host G20 delegates





It has already passed seven days before the establishment (of the G20 summit). Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that Indonesia is ready to receive guests and host the G20 summit scheduled for November 15-16, 2022 in Bali province. The president made the statement on Tuesday after reviewing several venues to be visited by summit delegates. “It’s already been seven days before the set up (of the G20 summit). I have inspected every aspect (of the venues) since this morning. We have checked everything, and I mean that we are ready to receive the guests of the G20,” he remarked. He also noted that so far, 17 heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, have confirmed their attendance at the summit. Related News: Jokowi hails DEFEND ID’s goal of entering the top 50 in the leaderboard Separately, regarding the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Jokowi said the two leaders always review the situation in their respective countries before deciding to attend the summit. “A few days ago, I spoke on the phone with President Putin and President Zelensky. They said they would participate (in the G20 summit) if conditions allowed,” he said. The Indonesian President also stressed that the presence of heads of state and government at the summit is a matter of honor for Indonesia, given the current unfavorable global conditions. “I think under normal conditions it is normal for 17-18 people (heads of state and government) to attend (at the summit). However, currently it is a very difficult situation for all countries, so if the number of participants reaches the (mentioned) number (of 17-18 people), I think that is very good”, he evaluated. Jokowi arrived in Bali province on Monday night (November 7, 2022). Related News: President asks Agriculture Minister to check national rice stocks He and First Lady Iriana Jokowi left Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, at 6 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB) on Monday for I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung District, Bali Province. Upon his arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, the President reviewed the airport’s VIP lounge which would be used by guests of the G20 summit. Related News: President bestows national hero status on five national figures Related News: Jokowi to call three G20 leaders to confirm summit attendance

