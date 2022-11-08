Boris Johnson wants to put four of his most loyal Tory MPs in the House of Lords





Four Tory MPs who are set to receive peerages from Boris Johnson will not immediately resign their Commons seats to avoid triggering a tricky by-election. The former Prime Minister wants to ennoble Nadine Dorries, Alister Jack, Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams in his resignation list. But in a major break with tradition, they plan to stay on as MPs until the next general election, which could be in two years. It would avoid the need for by-elections in their four seats at a time when Labor is well ahead of the Tories in the polls. However, this could trigger a constitutional wrangle, with King Charles forced to give his blessing to the unprecedented arrangement. A spokesperson for Alister Jack, who is Scottish Secretary, insisted he remains absolutely committed to representing his constituents and working with the Prime Minister to continue serving the people of Scotland. A source close to Jack, who only has a majority of 1,805 votes in his constituency of Dumfries and Galloway, said there was no talk of a by-election in the seat. According to the Times, Johnson also plans to give peerages to his former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and his deputy, Ben Gascoigne. Meanwhile, advisers Ross Kempsell, 30, and Charlotte Owen, 28, are also set to become life peers. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride admitted this morning that the House of Lords was too big and needed reform. He told Times Radio: The House of Commons as a body would probably not be happy with the size of the House of Lords, the fact that what is effectively an undemocratic body may have a role in certain areas. I think there are few members of the House of Commons who would not say that there should be changes. Stride added: If your question is: does the House of Lords need reform? I absolutely think so. Particularly at the point you raise: its size, which has now increased, I think, to over 800 members, which is larger than the central committee of the Communist Party of China. I think there is room for change, but this is one of those things that has been very difficult to get political consensus on.

