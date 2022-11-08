Sharing knowledge and prosperity: Indian Prime Minister Modi unveils theme and logo for G20 summit in New Delhi





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the theme for the G20 summit in New Delhi, slated for September 2023. India is set to assume the chairmanship of the Group of 20 or G20 countries for one year, starting on 1 December 2022. The country will host more than 200 meetings, dealing with 32 different sectors, during the period from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency will take place from 4-7 December 2022 in Udaipur district, Rajasthan state, northern India. WATCH | What is the G20? What is it for, how does it work? Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the logo and website of India’s G-20 Presidency. Modi said thousands of people shared their ideas and suggestions for the G20 logo and theme. He said the G20 Presidency provides India with an opportunity to contribute to the global agenda. India’s G20 Presidency comes at a time of global crisis and chaos. The world is suffering the aftermath of a disruptive pandemic that only happens once in a century, conflict and a lot of economic uncertainty, he said. The lotus symbol in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how unfavorable the circumstances are, the lotus always blooms. In Indian culture, the goddesses of knowledge and prosperity sit on a lotus. This is what the world needs most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why the earth is also placed on the lotus. The seven petals of the logo’s lotus are also significant. It represents the seven continents. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Italy and Indonesia, as well as India, are part of the G20 troika: past, present and incoming presidencies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced his state visit to Indonesia next week, while unveiling the theme, logo and website for the G20 summit in New Delhi. The Group of Twenty countries represent nearly 90% of the world’s gross national product, 80% of world trade (including intra-EU trade) and two-thirds of the world’s population. India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. Its other 19 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States of America. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

