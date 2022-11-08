Swedish Prime Minister tries to convince Turkey to join NATO

ISTANBUL: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday in a top-level bid to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policy of military non-alignment and in May asked to join the transatlantic alliance.

But Turkey has blocked ratification of their candidacies – which require the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO members – accusing the Nordic countries, and in particular Sweden, of providing a safe haven for banned Kurdish militants whom Ankara calls terrorists.

Erdogan – who is seeking re-election next year – is in a strong position, having persuaded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop blocking grain exports from Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week sought to strengthen the hand of the new candidates by personally traveling to Ankara to plead their case.

It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO. Joining them will strengthen our alliance and make our people safer, he said.

Stoltenberg pointed out that Sweden and Finland agreed to concessions in June, including responding to Turkey’s request to deport or extradite terror suspects.

Finland and Sweden have stuck to their agreement with Turkey, Stoltenberg said, adding that bringing them into the NATO fold was important to send a clear message to Russia.

The Kurds and the War Against ISIS

Erdogan hailed the progress made in the talks since Sweden’s new right-wing government took office in October.

But he repeated on Friday – for the third time in a month – that his parliament would not formally approve Nordic NATO bids until the two countries took the necessary steps.

Turkey notably accuses Sweden of leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The PKK, which for years has been organizing an insurgency against the Turkish state, is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara and most of its Western allies.

But the YPG has been a key player in the US-led military alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political arm, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kristersson’s government appears to be distancing itself.

There is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK, which is an EU-listed terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday.

Cash in the NATO enlargement card

Despite the shift in stance in Stockholm, some analysts believe Turkey’s June 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections could delay Nordic NATO bids.

The Turkish side will ratify its membership when it feels it is the best time to cash in this card, predicted Ilke Toygur, professor of European geopolitics at Carlos III University in Madrid.

I guess the pressure will increase in the meantime (but) I feel that many NATO countries already think that enlargement will take place next year, maybe even in the second half of next year, a- she told AFP.

It is widely believed that Turkey is also trying to negotiate for other things.

It could be the F16. It could be his overall relationship with Russia.

Leading US senators have threatened to block the sale of US F16 fighter jets to Ankara unless Turkey ends a dispute with Greece over maritime borders and natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey, which seeks to maintain good relations with Ukraine and Russia, has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow and has acquired a Russian missile defense system while supplying Kyiv with combat drones.

It remains to be seen whether Erdogan thinks he has received enough signs of goodwill from Sweden and therefore it is in his political and military interests to declare victory, or whether he thinks sticking to the current line will serve his re-election campaign, says a European diplomat. The source.

The source nevertheless said that there was still a reasonable chance that the Turkish parliament would ratify the Nordic candidacies for NATO before the June 2023 elections. -AFP