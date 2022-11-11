Former Pakistani Prime Minister pledges to continue the fight as the long march resumes | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to continue his fight for true freedom until his last breath as thousands of his supporters joined a long march to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.

His Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed the march to Islamabad from the city of Wazirabad in Punjab province on Thursday a week after the former prime minister was shot dead in an assassination attempt.

I will reach Rawalpindi and I invite you all to come walk with us because this is about the future of the country and the future of your children, he said in a video address of less than 20 minutes, his first since being injured in the shooting attack in Wazirabad on November 3.

The march is part of Khans’ effort to galvanize support against his impeachment in a no-confidence motion in April. He alleged that Pakistan’s opposition parties at the time colluded with the United States to oust him from power.

Since then, he has been holding public rallies to demand snap elections, which are not expected before the end of 2023.

The former prime minister, however, offered no evidence of the conspiracy allegation, and Washington and Pakistan’s currently ruling political parties have denied the charges.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the cricketing icon-turned-politician said he uncovered an alleged plot to assassinate him two months ago. He said he would release the name of a second military official believed to be involved in the plot during his speech to supporters taking part in the Long March.

I discovered the assassination plot against me nearly two months ago and exposed it at public rallies in RYK on September 24 and Mianwali on October 7. The Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script. pic.twitter.com/UsQGp2y3EY

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Speaking from his hospital bed last week, Khan accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and army officer Major General Faisal Naseer of plotting the plot to kill him.

In an address from the eastern city of Lahore, Khan repeated his earlier allegations, saying Major General Naseer was the mastermind of the attack.

The military denied any role in the attack and called Khan’s allegation baseless and irresponsible. The Sharifs government has also dismissed the charge, with the prime minister writing a letter to the country’s top judge on Tuesday to form a judicial commission to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) into the attack on Monday, five days after the incident. The report did not include any of the defendants named by Khan.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Wednesday, Khan alleged there were two plots to overthrow him.

The first conspiracy took place when four people decided to fire me. I found out because I was head of the intelligence agencies for three and a half years, Khan told Morgan, without providing further details.

Khan said a second plot was hatched in September. Again, I found it in intelligence agencies because people are appalled at what’s going on, he said.

From Lahore, where he is recovering from his injury, Khan further said the country was fast becoming a banana republic without the rule of law.

He urged Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to intervene as the nation no longer has confidence in the institutions.

You have a great responsibility; the whole nation is watching you. Even a former prime minister cannot register an FIR, which is his right, he said, referring to the delay in the FIR after the assassination attempt.

March for true freedom

Earlier, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said the party leadership met on Wednesday evening to discuss the modalities of the march, adding that Khan would deliver a daily speech.

Haqeeqi Azadi Long March Roadmap! #__ pic.twitter.com/q0pRnxSHPc

PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Punjab government, led by a PTI ally, said it had tightened security for march participants.

A statement issued by the office of the province’s chief minister, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, said the march will be monitored using drones and security cameras, while more than 15,000 police officers will be deployed for protection.

We had also placed snipers earlier, but have now increased the number of officers deployed in the field and along the march route. We have added daily vigilance to make sure no incident happens again last week, government official Omar Sarfaraz Cheema told Al Jazeera.

The Punjab government has also agreed to form a joint team to investigate the attack on Khan.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a PTI official in Peshawar, said the party had planned rallies across the country. We have different gatherings planned in the provinces, which will be addressed by the provincial leaders. We also put up screens to show Imran Khan’s speech, he told Al Jazeera.

