Imran Khan assassination plot: Army and ISI caught in the crossfire





Judging by history, there is nothing new in the assassination of political leaders, military dictators and despots in Pakistan. Providentially, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had to leave his post as Prime Minister prematurely before the end of his term, narrowly escaped assassination in Gujranwala on November 3, when a sniper shot him , injuring him in the leg.

Chronologically speaking, October 16, 1951 stands out in Pakistani history as the date when the country’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was shot dead during a public gathering in Rawalpindi, destroying the foundations of a fragile democratic institution of a new nation. Bullets fired in 1951 led to the first major assassination but sadly it was not the last as President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan became the latest to join the long list of politicians in the face of such attacks. Shootings and terrorist attacks that have continued at frequent intervals for more than seven decades have claimed the lives of several politicians, including former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, her brother Murtaza Bhutto, Gujarat Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi, former Minister Interior of Punjab Shuja Khanzada, former Minister for Minorities Shahbaz Bhatti and many others.

Tragically, Benazir was assassinated on December 27, 2007 by a suicide bomber when she had just finished a campaign rally in Rawalpindi. His brother was shot dead along with six others during an encounter with police near his home in Karachi on September 20, 1996. Again on August 17, 1988, the military dictator and then President of Pakistan, General Zia ul Haq , died in a plane crash after ruling the country with an iron fist for 17 long years. His death is also strongly suspected to be a case of murder resulting from a larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was arrested by Punjab police shortly after shooting Imran Khan, has confessed to shooting the PTI leader as Imran was “cheating” the nation. The suspect also revealed that he has been planning to do so since the ousted Prime Minister left Lahore and started his long walk. He denied if anyone else was behind him.

In a related development, party general secretary Asad Umar claimed on November 3 that President Imran Khan suspected three people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer. , Major General Faisal, of being behind the assassination attempt. Imran Khan further claimed that he had prior information that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt. Umar disclosed them during a video statement. Quoting the PTI chairman, Umar demanded that these three be expelled and otherwise the party would stage nationwide protests as Pakistan could no longer be run in this way.

Significantly, for the first time in Pakistan’s 75-year history, protests were held against Major General Faisal, the all-powerful commander of the Peshawar Corps, outside his house for participating in the assassination attempt. by Imran Khan. It is indeed worrying and the signs are ominous.

Meanwhile, the United States condemned the Nov. 3 attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and said violence has no place in politics and America is deeply committed to a democratic Pakistan. and peaceful. Additionally, in an official statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the assassination attempt and wished Imran Khan and all others injured a speedy recovery. In another related development, in an apparent attempt to save face, the Pakistani military strongly condemned the shooting incident and said the military had offered heartfelt prayers for the precious life lost and speedy recovery. Imran Khan. However, it is highly unlikely that the sensation caused by the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the almighty Pakistani army will be able to limit the damage, as i) Imran Khan has been the eyesore of the army for his reign and towards the last years he fell out with the army chief General Bajwa over the appointment of the head of the ISI, ii) In the history of Pakistan, the ISI and the military have always been ambitious and blatantly interfered in the internal affairs of the political apparatus and many a times they have staged a coup and usurped power either through a bloody coup or by a bloody coup and iii) as it stands, the credibility of the military and the ISI in Pakistan and abroad is very low, mainly because it is seen as highly politicized, corrupt, nefarious and for harboring local terrorists using them primarily against polite adversaries ic and encouraging cross-border terrorism in India and Afghanistan. Very recently, the mysterious cold-blooded murder of a Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif in Kenya for allegedly mistaken identity, has raised eyebrows over the role of the military in the extermination of the journalist believed to be close to Imran Khan.

Therefore, in other words, the military and the ISI will find it very difficult to extricate themselves from their alleged plot in the case of the assassination attempt on Imran on November 3. Meanwhile, other interesting revelations should make the case more gripping as Pakistan slides into political turmoil and uncertainty as the mystery of the plot is unlikely to dispel the fog in the near future.

