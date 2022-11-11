Assassination offer: Sons arrive to meet recovering Imran Khan





LAHORE: Qasim and Sulaiman Khan, both sons of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, landed in Lahore on Thursday to meet their father who is recovering from a week after being shot in the leg in an apparent attempt to assassination, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party said.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, received the young men at Lahore airport, after which they departed for the Zaman Park area where Khan has been living with his wife, Bushra Maneka, since l ‘offensive.

@ImranKhanPTI @MMAslamIqbal pic.twitter.com/nnQFkOdwGu

PTI Lahore (@PTIOfficialLHR) November 10, 2022

Khan was injured last Thursday after at least two gunmen opened fire on a convoy carrying the former prime minister as he led the protest march on Islamabad demanding a snap election. He was shot in the lower leg but was declared stable in an incident described by his supporters as an assassination attempt.

After the shooting, the party said Khan – who until then had not met his children for more than two years – also spoke to his children and ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith who now live in London, among d other members of his family.

“The news we dread,” Goldsmith tweeted, responding to news of the attack. “Thank God he’s fine. And thanks from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter.

The news we dread Thank God it’s okay. And thanks from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter. https://t.co/DGoxlJGwxb

Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 3, 2022

In an interview broadcast on Wednesday evening, Khan told British journalist Piers Morgan that he hoped to “see my sons soon”. “My eldest son always wanted me out of politics. […] but I think we human beings have a responsibility to society.

“My eldest son always wanted me out of politics…

“But I think we human beings have a responsibility to society.”

Imran Khan has no intention of leaving public life after being shot last [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/sF1cpD9O15

Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, thousands of Khans’ supporters resumed the long march to the capital. Fawad Chaudhry, the party’s senior vice president, said the protest resumed from Wazirabad where the former prime minister narrowly escaped the attempt on his life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/11/10/children-arrive-to-meet-recovering-imran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos