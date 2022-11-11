G20 summit chance for PM Modi to hold meetings with Xi, Biden, Sunak

The G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia next week will offer bilateral meeting opportunities between Prime Minister Narendra Modis and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addition to those with US President Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Modi will travel to Bali from Monday to Wednesday to attend the 17th G20 summit hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi announced on Thursday. The prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters. He, however, did not specify which leaders the prime minister would meet.

A source in New Delhi, however, said Modi would definitely hold a bilateral meeting with Widodo, the host of the summit. He would also hold a bilateral meeting with Sunak, the UK’s first Hindu prime minister. It would be the first face-to-face bilateral meeting between Modi and Sunak, who took over from Liz Truss at 10 Downing Street in London on October 25. However, they had a phone call earlier. A bilateral meeting with the US president could also be on his agenda in Bali, the source added.

Widodo will symbolically hand over the presidency of the G20 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing session of the 17th summit.

India will officially take over the G20 presidency on December 1 and host the bloc’s 18th summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

Officials in New Delhi, however, have neither confirmed nor ruled out the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the prime ministers and the Chinese president.

If Modi and Xi hold a bilateral meeting in Bali, it will be the first such occasion after the start of the military clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020.

The two leaders had an informal summit at a resort town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in October 2019. It was a follow-up to the first informal summit held in Wuhan in central China in April 2018. They last had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019. The standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, however, has brought relations between the two nations to a standstill. new low and the two leaders have not had such bilateral engagement in the past three years.

Although Modi and Xi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16, they did not hold any bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conclave.

The disengagement of troops in the Gogra-Hotsprings area (Patrol Point 15) on the LAC between 8 and 12 September ended a stalemate in protracted negotiations to resolve the standoff. This came nearly a year after the two sides mutually withdrew troops from Gogra Post (Patrol Point 17A) in August 2021. Earlier, the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA mutually withdrew troops from the Galwan Valley in June 2020 and the north shore of Pangong Tso in February 2021.

After the disengagement of troops by both sides from PP15 between September 8 and 12, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged it as one less problem on the border, thus tacitly pointing out that the stalemate of more than two years along the LAC the de facto border between the two nations had not yet been completed.

The Chinese PLA continues to block the Indian Army’s access to patrol points 10, 11, 12, 12A and 13 by deploying troops at Depsang Bulge, well inside Indian territory along the LAC du country with China. A similar confrontation also continues in Demchok on the LAC.

The two sides will likely hold a meeting of military commanders to continue negotiations to resolve remaining issues along the LAC.