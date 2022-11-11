Babar only watched play twice, asked PCB chief that you should make him captain: Imran | locust





World cricket has noticed some similarity between Pakistan’s journey in the 1992 World Cup and that of Babar Azam’s team in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both were staged in Australia. Both teams had a forgettable start that pushed them to the brink of elimination. And both miraculously bounced back to advance to the final. And moments after Pakistan reached the final on Wednesday, having beaten New Zealand in the semi-finals, 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan made a huge claim about outgoing skipper Babar as he revealed the story of how he had played a part in this last becoming. the team captain.

Babar has been heavily criticized for his calls for captaincy at this World Cup, with many veterans and analysts calling for his dismissal. The youngster, however, led the team to the final and had also scored his first fiftieth birthday in the semi-final game in Sydney.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his ‘TalkTV’ show on Wednesday, Imran revealed how he was instrumental in Babar’s appointment as captain in October 2019 and why he backed him for the job.

“Our cricket was going through a bad period when I was prime minister,” Imran said. “I only saw him play twice and immediately asked the cricket board manager, you have to captain him because he is really world class. He is exceptional and I have never seen a player With such versatility and correct technique, such stroke play and temperament; he could go anywhere from here.”

“Him as captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world class so that he inspires respect,” he argued.

Imran also gave his verdict on the outcome of the T20 World Cup final. “I think our team looks good. I think we could win the final,” he said.

