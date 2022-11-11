Imran Khan’s chilling account of the assassination attempt





Pakistani cricket icon and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a chilling account of the recent assassination attempt on him. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani cricketing legend and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided a chilling account of the assassination attempt on him last week which left the world in shock.

Khan says he should not have survived after being shot in the leg when his anti-government protest convoy was attacked in eastern Pakistan.

The chilling incident injured Khan and 10 others, with one of those injured victims later dying in hospital.

The 70-year-old, who was ousted as prime minister in April, had been in a protest procession for six days, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a shipping container in Wazirabad – in almost 200 km from Islamabad.

Several other members of his convoy were injured when shots rang out, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a suspect was arrested after the attack.

In footage of the shooting, broadcast by multiple channels, a man with a handgun can be seen being grabbed from behind by one of the people at the rally.

Speaking during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 70-year-old described the terrifying moment the gunfire started and he was shot in the leg.

First it looked like firecrackers, then my right leg gave out, because it was hit by those bullets. At first it felt like a burning sensation, he told the Sky News host.

As I was shot in the leg and fell, and fell and the shooting stopped, I realized I had been saved.

I checked myself because I was numb at first and checked my body where am I hit?… I wasn’t bleeding too much.

The Pakistani cricketer great says he is recovering in hospital after having multiple bullets removed from his shin, reiterating he is lucky to be alive.

I had three bullets fired from my right leg and shrapnel in my left leg, he said.

So one of the bullets fractured my shin, so it’s going to take a little while. But I’m recovering and I’m happy – it could have been much worse.

The alleged shooter remains in custody

TV stations showed a man they said was a suspected shooter, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s. The man said he did his best to kill him and acted alone.

“He (Khan) was cheating people, and I couldn’t stand it,” the suspect said in the video. The Minister of Information confirmed that the images had been recorded by the police.

Khan had stirred up large crowds on his way to the capital Islamabad in a campaign to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“It was clearly an assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he is stable. There was a lot of bleeding,” Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, told Reuters. (PTI) of Khan.

“If the shooter had not been caught by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out.”

Imran Khan in Pakistan in 2011. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Khan told his supporters via video link that they should keep the anti-government march going, while dismissing police reports that it was a lone gunman who had tried to kill him.

A police report released last week says a man identified as Mohammad Naveed acted alone when he pulled out a gun and began firing as Khan waved to supporters at the event last week.

In the video address, Khan dismissed the police version. He said at least two people carried out what he said was a well-planned attack. He did not provide evidence to back up his claims, but referred to occasions when he spoke at his public rallies in September about an alleged plot.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody after being intercepted by a Khan supporter who lunged at the suspected attacker to distract his aim.

with agencies

