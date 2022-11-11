Politics
Biden to meet China’s Xi Jinping at G20 amid strained relations
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet at the G20 summit next week, in their first in-person meeting of Biden’s presidency.
The two leaders will meet Nov. 14 in Bali, Indonesia, the White House announced Thursday.
“Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the community. international,” said Karine Jean, White House press secretary. -Pierre said in a statement Thursday. “The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.”
The meeting comes as U.S.-China relations have hit one of their lowest points in decades and administration officials have been careful to set low expectations for it.
“There is no way I think the two leaders are going to sit down and be able to resolve all of their differences or issues,” a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call. “But I think we believe some of these milestones could be important along the way.”
The two men have already met, when each was vice-president of his country. And previous in-person meetings have been delayed because Xi was not traveling outside of China during the covid pandemic.
The two men have had five conversations since Biden took office, however.
Next week’s meeting will take place after the president attends a climate conference in Egypt and stops in Cambodia, where he will meet with leaders from Southeast Asian countries.
President Biden has made it a priority to maintain open lines of communication with President Xi in order to responsibly manage the competition between our two countries. And he thinks there is no channel more important than the one between the leaders of the United States and China, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at Thursday’s press conference at the House. White.
The meeting between President Biden and President Xi will be an in-depth and substantial opportunity to better understand each other’s priorities and intentions to address differences and identify areas where we can work together. Because working together to solve common problems is in our interests and because that is what the world expects, he added.
The president is focused on countering China’s economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region and he will focus on building US relationships with other nations in this sphere.
Biden’s priorities for his meeting with Xi include building their relationship, voicing their concerns about Taiwan, discussing human rights and addressing harmful economic practices coming out of Beijing, said a senior administration official on a conference call with reporters.
But no “deliverable” is expected, the White House quickly noted. Instead, the session would focus on relationship building and clearer communication.
The official said the White House expected the meeting to be a “substantive and in-depth conversation” between the two leaders, but did not anticipate substantial progress on major issues.
The meeting has been described as “building a floor” in US-China relations.
The two leaders will not issue a joint statement after the meeting, which is usually protocol.
The official also said Biden would be “honest” on a “number of concerns,” including longstanding human rights issues. The United States has accused China of committing genocide against the Muslim minority population in the western province of Xinjiang.
The official noted that Biden would not make any “fundamental concessions” on US support for Taiwan.
They will also discuss North Korea’s and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The two leaders enter the meeting with strong political winds at their backs. Biden’s Democratic Party did much better than expected in Tuesday’s midterm elections. AndXi was elevated to an unprecedented third term by the Chinese Communist Party.
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in February 2012 in Los Angeles when each was vice-president of his country
President Biden and the President had five phone conversations, including the one above in November 2021
During his press conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked about his meeting with Xi and what he hoped to get out of it.
“I’m not ready to make fundamental concessions,” he said. “I told him: I seek competition and not conflict.”
Asked specifically if he would tell Xi he was committed to defending Taiwan, Biden replied, “I’m going to have that conversation with him.”
As part of its “One China” policy, the United States recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
He takes a stance of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan’s defense – leaving open the question of whether he would respond militarily if the island were attacked.
Biden has vowed in the past to use US military force to defend the island from a Chinese invasion.
The issue is among the most contentious between Biden and Xi.
Tensions between Washington DC and Beijing rose when President Nancy Pelosi visited the island earlier this year.
China has made it clear it wants her there and has threatened retaliation if she surrenders.
China broke off talks with the United States on a number of key issues – including the economy and climate change – following its stopover.
