This quote from Donald Trump explains a lot

In a forthcoming memoir about his tenure, former Vice President Mike Pence recounts a conversation he had with Donald Trump.

Here’s the gist, taken from an excerpt published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal:

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans had filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to declare that I had sole authority and sole discretion to decide which electoral votes should count. I don’t want to see Pence objecting to Gohmert’s headline suit this morning, the president said. I told him that I opposed it. If it gives you power, he asked, why would you oppose it?

If it gives you power, why would you oppose it?

If you had just one quote to understand Trump and his worldview, it would be a pretty good one.

The only thing that matters to Trump is power and how to exercise it. He sees the world as a fierce struggle for power and control. The winners are those who take power at all costs. There are no rights in Trump’s worldview. There is only what you can do that can try to stop you.

This is exactly how Trump has run his presidency.

When someone is the President of the United States, the authority is total and that is how it should be, he said in April 2020 around efforts to lift restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

Trump routinely treated government as his personal game. He grew frustrated when the Justice Department refused to pursue his personal vendettas. He talked about my soldiers and my generals.

In short: the presidency has been a major power trip for someone who has spent his life seeking to gain and retain that kind of power.

Which brings us back to the build-up to January 6, 2021, and the pressure Trump was putting on Pence.

For Trump, the only question was whether anyone said Pence had the power to overrule the Electoral College count. Not if Pence actually had that power under a little thing called the Constitution.

Witness Trump’s reaction to Pence’s insistence that he had no power to disrupt the electoral vote count from the book excerpt.

You are being too honest, Trump told Pence. Hundreds of thousands will hate your guts. People will think you’re stupid.

See, in Trump’s design, people who don’t take power when the opportunity arises aren’t smart. These are rubies that savvy people like Trump take advantage of.

Of course, the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy is not the same as a power game in business. The stakes are infinitely higher.

Trump never seemed to grasp this fact.

