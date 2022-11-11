Biden to Meet Xi Jinping at G20 in First Face-to-Face Talks as President | Joe Biden

Joe Biden will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday, the White House said, in their first face-to-face talks since the US leader became president.

Biden hopes the meeting will allow him to lay the groundwork for relations between the two countries, but he will be honest about U.S. concerns, including Taiwan and human rights, a senior administration official said Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement: Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication, as well as how to responsibly manage competition and work together. where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges.

Biden and Xi last met in person during the Obama administration, and US relations with China have since sunk to their lowest level in decades, including since the House Speaker’s trip from the United States, Nancy Pelosis August, in Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its territory.

The two presidents have spoken by phone several times over the past 22 months, but the Covid pandemic and Xi’s aversion to foreign travel have prevented them from meeting in person.

Commenting on Monday’s meeting, a senior administration official said: The President believes it is essential to build a bedrock for the relationship and to ensure that there are rules of the road that limit our competition.

I expect the President to be honest about a number of our concerns including PRC [Peoples Republic of China] activity that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as our long-standing concerns about human rights abuses, the official said.

Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the US’s German Marshall Fund, said the meeting was an opportunity to ease tensions and China had signaled it wanted to avoid a further deterioration in relations.

But it’s unclear what they’re willing to do to achieve that goal, she said. The Biden administration has been pushing for talks on risk reduction measures since mid-2021, and the PRC has not been interested.

The scheduled meeting at the G20 summit in Bali comes after Xi secured a historic third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China last month, and at a crucial time in relations between the two countries. They have massive trade and investment relationships, but also challenge each other’s military and diplomatic influence, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

They also face a potential flashpoint on the self-governing island of Taiwan, a close US ally that Xi says should be under Beijing’s control.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would inform Taiwan of the results of Bidens’ meeting with Xi, in an effort to make Taipei feel safe and secure. comfortable with American support.

On Wednesday, Biden said he had already made it clear to Xi that he was looking for competition, not conflict.

Biden said they would discuss Taiwan, but added that the US position on the island hasn’t changed at all since the very beginning.

Also on the agenda is North Korea’s ramping up of missile test launches, which the United States and its allies see as a growing threat to East Asia.

Washington wants Beijing to pressure North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to renounce his activities and start denuclearization talks. This is an area where China and the United States have a history of working together…there is a history of collaboration. And so I think the president will approach the conversation with that in mind, a senior US administration official told reporters.

Washington also took note of Xi’s prominent remarks on the non-use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Xi agreed in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week that both leaders oppose their use. , added the official.

According to Sullivan, the United States has not seen China send weapons to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine since the last conversation between Biden and Xi. And we haven’t seen massive efforts to replace or undermine the sanctions regime, he said.

A day before Biden meets Xi, the US leader will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol on the sidelines of regional meetings in Cambodia to discuss how to stem the program North Korean nuclear.

Biden said on Wednesday that he would like to lay out each of our red lines, [to] understand what [Xi] believes to be in China’s critical national interest, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States, and to determine whether or not they conflict with each other.

And if they do, how do you fix it and how do you fix it, he added.

The Biden administration official said no joint statement from the two leaders was expected following their meeting.