Imran Khan urges his followers to march on Islamabad without him





ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged his supporters to resume their protest march on the country’s capital to demand a snap election even if he remains out of the march for now, a week after being injured in the leg in a gunmen attempt to attempt his life.

Khan spoke via video link to his supporters from his home in Lahore, where he is recovering from surgery following the attack. He was injured last Thursday when the gunman opened fire on the protest convoy he was leading, killing one of his supporters and injuring 13 people, including two lawmakers.

After the attack, Khan suspended the march, although his supporters blocked roads in urban areas of Pakistan for several days, often clashing with police. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, refused to accept his political defeat and has since rallied his supporters to protest instead.

Last week’s attack on the former prime minister raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, which has a history of political violence and assassinations.

And although the shooter was arrested at the scene and police later released an alleged confession video in which he says he acted alone, Khan insisted his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and two others government and military officials had conspired to kill him. He has provided no evidence for these allegations, which have been denied by the authorities.

Khan’s protest march began late last month with thousands of his supporters in trucks, cars or on foot marching towards Islamabad for what was to be an open-ended rally until his demands are met. satisfied. It aimed to challenge Sharif’s government and demand early elections. Sharif rejected the request, saying the vote would be held as scheduled in 2023.

The continuing stalemate between the government and Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party has deepened political unrest at a time when Pakistan is struggling to cope with the aftermath of devastating floods last summer before the chill of the winter. ‘winter. Thousands of people still live in open areas following floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million.

In his video message on Thursday, Khan claimed he had evidence of the alleged plot against him, but did not give details.

He also tried to assure his supporters that he would join them when the protest convoy reached Rawalpindi, a town near Islamabad, later this month. But the convoy’s chances of success remain uncertain without the hugely popular Khan, who was the galvanizing force behind the march.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan’s party, said the march would resume from Wazirabad, the town where Khan was injured.

Khan also claimed his removal from power was illegal and a plot by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a charge both Washington and Sharif have denied.

